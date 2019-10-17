ANDERSON — Rep. Susan Brooks voted with the majority to pass a resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives to condemn the removal of American troops from Syria.
The U.S. House voted for a non-binding resolution stating opposition to the removal of troops from Syria and for Turkey to cease all military action. The measure was approved by a vote of 354-60, with four House members voting present.
Brooks, R-5th District, was joined by fellow Republicans from Indiana voting for the resolution including Jim Banks, Jackie Walorski, Larry Buschon and Democrats Andre Carson and Pete Visclosky.
Republicans voting against passage of the resolution included Greg Pence, the brother of Vice President Mike Pence; Trey Hollingsworth; and Jim Baird.
“I’m proud to support a resolution formally opposing the withdrawal of U.S. troops in Northeastern Syria,” Brooks posted on Twitter following the vote.
Brooks urged President Donald Trump to immediately reconsider his decision to remove troops from Northeastern Syria because of potential threatens to U.S. national security and fears that the move could provide terrorists opportunities to plan and launch attacks.
“Withdrawing our troops in Northeastern Syria is proving to be destructive for the region and has left our Kurdish allies unacceptably vulnerable to Turkey’s hostile invasion in Syria,” Brooks said in a statement. “Our Kurdish allies need our support now more than ever to stop the growing strength of terrorist organizations, specifically ISIS, because ISIS detainees are escaping and posing a major threat to our homeland and world.”
Brooks also joined over 90 colleagues in introducing legislation to impose sanctions against Turkey in response to Ankara’s military offensive against U.S.-allied Kurdish forces in Northern Syria.
The legislation will implement sanctions on Turkey and all countries that sell weapons or offer any assistance to Turkey over its invasion into northern Syria after President Trump withdrew U.S. forces from that area.
Brooks is a member of the Friends of a Free, Stable and Democratic Syria Caucus to advance efforts to bring justice and accountability to the Syrian people.
