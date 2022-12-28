ORESTES — Two Anderson brothers died Wednesday when the car they were riding collided with a train.
The accident took place shortly before 9 a.m. at the railroad crossing on County Roads 400 West and 1150 North.
Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott identified the men as Chad M. Stafford, 37, 800 block of Greenhill Way and Stephen R. Stafford II, 42, 200 block of Haverhill Drive.
Sheriff Scott Mellinger said Chad Stafford was driving north on 400 West when the car was struck by a westbound train.
The engineer said he sounded the horn as he approached the crossing and that the car never slowed down for the crossing.
The train struck the passenger side of the car.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither was restrained at the time.