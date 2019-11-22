ANDERSON — Tyler Kelley struggled through tears as he read an emotional victim impact statement about his despair and made a request of everyone seated in the crowded courtroom on Friday.
“I pray that everyone in this courtroom would use this case as motivation to do better,” he said. “To love more. To forgive more. To walk away when necessary.”
Kelley is the older brother of Shaolin T. Newsom, 18, who died after being shot twice in the chest, once in the back by Jaylon Brown on Oct. 27, 2016.
Brown, who was 17 at the time, was charged with murder, but said he shot Newsom in self-defense.
Authorities accused Brown of killing Newsom over a Facebook quiz that Newsom’s girlfriend took and comments Brown made in response.
On Friday, Madison County Circuit Court 6 Judge Mark Dudley sentenced Brown, who pleaded guilty to Level 2 felony voluntary manslaughter, in exchange for a 15-year cap on the executed portion of his sentence.
Dudley sentenced Brown to 17 ½ years for Newsom’s death. He ordered Brown to serve 15 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections with two and a half years suspended.
Kelley was the only person to give a verbal victim impact statement on Friday. Written letters were submitted to the court for consideration prior to the sentencing.
A graduate of Indiana University-Bloomington with a Bachelors of Science in Psychology, Kelley told the court he is the associate director of admissions for the Kelley School of Business, serves as a Big Brother mentor and volunteers at a domestic violence shelter in Bloomington.
Kelley told the court his mother raised him and Newsom to be leaders among their peers and to make a positive impact on the people they encountered in life.
“I don’t want to paint a picture as though my little brother or I had or have it all together because the reality is we don’t — we didn’t,” Kelley said.
He said his brother was a sweet boy with a hard shell that developed over time as a protective mechanism to survive.
“He struggled with pride and insecurity because of the pain he experienced as a child not having many positive male role models to look up to,” Kelley said.
Newsom was also fun-loving, goofy and was known to make others laugh and bring joy to their lives, he said as he began to cry.
“He had dreams,” Kelley said. “He planned to join the military to provide a better life for his son and family. He aspired to own a business, an urban clothing store, to be exact.”
Kelley said his younger brother’s death was “the worst nightmare I have ever experienced” and his family will never stop mourning Newsom’s loss.
In 2017, Kelley said he married the woman of his dreams, but the day was bittersweet.
“I cried because instead of my baby brother standing next to me on one of the biggest days of my life, I stood next to a painting of him in a matching tuxedo,” Kelley said. “Until that moment, I had never seen him in a suit.”
Kelley told Brown, who apologized in court to the family for Newsom’s death, that he forgave him and hopefully he would lead a productive life one day. He said on Oct. 27, 2016, the lives of two “young boys with promising futures” were forever changed in a single moment.
“They let their desire to prove their toughness cause them to say things and make decision they both would regret forever — decisions that impacted not only them, but also their families and the people who love them,” Kelley said.
Looking up, Kelley addressed Brown directly.
“Young black brother, I pray that you can hope again, dream again and I pray that you reach your dreams,” Kelley said. “Though Shaolin’s life is over, yours is not. Use it wisely.”
Sniffles and the sounds of people quietly crying filled the courtroom following Kelley’s impact statement.
