LAPEL — As they stepped off the bus, an assistant coach carrying the Class 2A state tournament runner-up trophy, the Lapel girls basketball team was greeted with smiles, applause and appreciative comments.
An informal gathering of family and friends at Lapel High School on Saturday following the team’s 38-37 loss to Forest Park in the state championship game allowed the Bulldogs to begin processing their emotions after coming up agonizingly short of the school’s first girls basketball state title.
It also allowed community members to share their appreciation through supportive hugs, handshakes and a time of simply being together.
“I’m grateful for them,” said junior wing player Madelyn Poynter. “I came from Fishers, and moving here, the community has been absolutely amazing. They do everything for us, and I just love them so much.”
During the 20-minute pep session, the five girls who started for Lapel in the state title game thanked their parents, friends, school administrators and coaches for their unwavering support during the season.
The Bulldogs won Madison County, sectional, regional and semistate championships during a history-making run to their first state finals appearance.
“I told the girls before the game, the result does not matter,” Lapel coach Zach Newby said. “No one in the stands is going to be any more or less proud of you whether you win or lose. They’re here for you.”
Even though the sting of a last-second loss in the last game of the season will remain with them for a while, players on the team seemed to appreciate the magnitude of their accomplishments, noting that their fans were with them every step of the way.
“Lapel has never gotten this far,” freshman center Laniah Wills said. “Everyone was so excited and everyone made a bunch of sacrifices, like driving all the way over here, traveling to different places, spending money.
"It means a lot, because they’re going to stick with us the whole way through, no matter if we win or lose.”
Poynter’s mother, Dodi, said that as the team built momentum during the last two months of the season, residents were quick to rally behind the goals it set.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the girls and as a community pulling together for these ladies all the way,” Dodi Poynter said. “What an absolute blessing and a gift. They are champions.”