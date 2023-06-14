PENDLETON — Jerry Burmeister is the newest member of Pendleton Town Council.
Burmeister, whose antique shop has anchored the downtown historic district for 22 years, was chosen Tuesday night by a caucus called by the Madison County Democratic Party to replace longtime councilman Chet Babb, who died unexpectedly last month.
“I’m trying to be very involved with the town,” Burmeister said. “I love this town. My heart’s here, and I want to represent the people of Pendleton.”
Many residents and town officials saw the choice of Burmeister as a logical one. In addition to his long-standing business ties to the community, Burmeister has been involved by serving on several boards and committees that have driven a host of infrastructure and amenity improvements around town.
“Jerry brings a lot to the table,” said Council President Marissa Skaggs. “With his involvement in downtown, that’s an excellent asset as well as his lifelong passion for public safety. He’s a nice guy and he’s well-liked in town, so we’re very excited about the choice.”
Burmeister, a retired Anderson firefighter, said he sees managing the town’s growth — both in terms of population and area — and ensuring that its public safety entities are robust and well-funded as significant priorities.
“Public safety is huge in my eyes,” he said. “I know growth is coming as well, and it’s going to be up to us to kind of control that growth and hopefully pick and choose what we want in our community, what the people want. I’m not here for me. I’m here for the people.”
Burmeister will serve the remainder of Babb’s term, which expires on Dec. 31, representing District 1. He said he plans to run for a full term in the November general election.
Burmeister ran for elective office for the first time last year, losing in the general election for Madison County Council to Republican incumbent Rob Steele.