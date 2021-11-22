Anderson High School file photo

ANDERSON — Anderson Community Schools will have an e-learning day on Tuesday because of a bus driver shortage, the district announced Monday.

“ACS contracts with outside companies to provide bus services. One of the companies we contract with has a high number of driver absences tomorrow,” Brad Meadows, director of district and community engagement at ACS, said.

This comes after ACS announced that multiple buses were running late Monday morning.

Any assignments students have will be uploaded to Canvas and teachers will also be available electronically from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to answer any questions.

In-person classes will resume on Monday Nov. 29 after Thanksgiving break.

