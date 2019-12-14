ANDERSON — An Anderson police officer credits a bystander with helping him take into custody a man accused of attacking the officer and trying to disarm him.
John Zachary Etter, 35, of Fishers, is charged with Level 5 felony battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer, Level 5 felony disarming a law enforcement officer, Class A misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and Class B misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Officers were dispatched to a call of a vehicle in a ditch on Interstate 69 and a man walking toward a gas station on 73rd Street from the accident scene at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Marty Dulworth.
Dulworth said he located the man near Skyline Chili and he got out of his vehicle to talk with him. Etter was about 10 feet away from Dulworth when he is accused of telling the officer that he would have to kill him if he planned to take him to jail.
“I tried to calm him down by talking to him and it was at that time he charged me and the fist was on and (he) fell against my police vehicle,” Dulworth wrote.
Dulworth said Etter grabbed his gun and holster with his left hand and was pulling on it.
The two men continued to struggle, eventually falling to the ground where Dulworth was able to get on top of Etter and Etter let go of Dulworth’s gun, according to the affidavit.
“A citizen later identified to be Ryan Mitchell exited his vehicle and offered assistance to me,” Dulworth wrote. “Mr. Mitchell grabbed the suspect’s legs and we were able to get the suspect on his stomach and he was handcuffed, searched and later transported to MCSD.”
Dulworth reported that the left side of his face was injured by Etter trying to “claw” his eyes out. His hands and his right knee were also cut, according to the affidavit.
