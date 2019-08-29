ANDERSON — Based on the advice of legal counsel, the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals has decided approval of the special use granted for an 850-acre solar farm earlier this year is valid.
The Board of Zoning Appeals voted 3-1 in May to approve the request for the special use and two variances requested by Invenergy for the proposed 120-megawatt Lone Oak Solar Energy Center in northern Madison County. The project has an estimated cost of $110 million.
Opponents learned Tuesday that the BZA’s legal counsel determined the initial vote was valid and it was announced publicly on Thursday.
The decision in May included a 500-foot setback from nonparticipating property owners. The approval included an extension of time for construction to start no later than Dec. 31, 2023, and increased the bond amount for the decommissioning of the solar farm to $5.6 million.
Opponents of the project indicated Thursday they would be moving forward with a lawsuit concerning the validity of the May vote.
Their lawsuit contends that Beth Vansickle was not a legal member of the BZA because she was not a county resident.
Vansickle cast one of the three yes votes in May along with John Simmermon and Jerry Stamm. She has since been replaced on the BZA.
Attorney Kevin Koons, hired to represent the BZA in the litigation filed by the opponents, said that, according to longstanding Indiana law, the board’s action to approve the special use remains in effect.
He said any defect by a member of the Board of Zoning Appeals does not invalidate the action.
Koons said it was learned after the fact that Vansickle didn’t reside in Madison County. That doesn’t impact the decisions previously made by the BZA, he said.
“If the objection came prior to the hearing it could be a different decision,” he said. “It was a valid vote.”
Koons said it will be up to the courts to decide if the previous action approving the special use was valid.
Attorney Scott Federoff, attorney for the opponents, said they learned of the BZA’s change in the decision only on Tuesday.
“We don’t dispute the counsel’s decision,” he said. “We have a difference of opinion.”
Federoff said if the BZA goes forward he will seek a declaratory judgment concerning Vansickle’s vote in favor of the Lone Oak Solar Energy Center.
He said Vansickle’s was the deciding vote to approve the project.
“We continued our litigation believing there would be another vote on the original special use request,” Federoff said.
He asked that the BZA meeting be continued on two new requests by Invenergy until the litigation is resolved concerning the initial vote.
A motion was made to continue the hearing but it died for the lack of a second.
Invenergy requested a special use for an additional 350 acres, no setback between participating landowners and from starting construction in three years. This was continued until Sept. 24.
