ANDERSON — Following 90 minutes of presentations from supporters and opponents, the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals has approved a special exception for a substance abuse recovery center.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday voted unanimously to approve the special exception requested by Aspire Health Indiana and Progress House.
The 100-bed treatment center will be located at the former Sonrise Retreat Center, 4038 Ridgeview Drive, and is expected to open in the late spring or early summer.
Attorney Jeff Graham, representing the opponents, said following the vote that he will talk with his clients about what will be the next step.
Graham said they have 30 days to appeal the BZA decision in any of the Madison County circuit courts.
BZA member Greg Spencer, in making the motion to approve the request, said everyone in the council chambers doesn’t know someone impacted by substance abuse.
“The community needs this,” he said. “The evidence doesn’t show a negative impact on the surrounding neighborhood.”
Tim Stires, assistant director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the proposal has been approved by the Anderson Plan Commission and the Anderson City Council.
“This is the last step in the process,” he said.
In presenting the opponents’ position, Graham said everyone agrees that a substance abuse treatment center is needed.
The residents in the area of the proposed treatment center have from the beginning maintained the facility will lower property values.
Graham asked that the BZA consider a property value guarantee be included as a condition if the special exception was approved.
“If they (Aspire) contend our concerns about property values is all smoke or fear mongering, they should agree to a property value guarantee,” he said.
Bennie Waller, a professor of finance and real estate at Longwood University in Virginia, said he did a property study to consider the potential negative impact on a person’s willingness to purchase property.
He said a negative perspective lowers the price.
But when asked about the potential impact, Waller said he couldn’t answer because it depends on the perception of the buyer.
Waller added that no one in the council chambers could know the potential impact on property values around the facility.
“They are speculating,” he said.
At one point, opponent Denise Spooner read from a 2019 study that treatment facilities tend to be placed in low-income neighborhoods.
“They locate in low-income areas because the people don’t have the resources to fight them,” Waller said. “It costs money for me to do a study.”
Darrell Mitchell, CEO of Progress House, said the facility will meet a public need in Anderson.
“There has been a rise in suicides and overdose deaths,” he said.
Mitchell said Anderson’s poverty level is a driver when it comes to substance abuse.
He said the facility will provide primary health, addiction treatment, employment, education and housing opportunities at one site.
“This is the first of its kind in Indiana and the nation,” Mitchell said.
Aspire Health Indiana and Progress House officials have said that no sex offenders or persons convicted of violent crimes will be accepted into the program; there will be 50 security cameras; residents will have a curfew and not be allowed to leave the property.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger denied reports that it would lower the population in the county jail.
“We could have 500 beds and the courts would fill them,” he said. “This will not create space in the jail.
“We will not be warehousing people who are drug addicts,” Mellinger said, “where we can’t get them the help they need.”
Mellinger said the facility is ready to be used immediately for a treatment center.
“Failure to support this,” he said, “that would be a failure for the most monumental effort to deal with drug abuse in the county.”
