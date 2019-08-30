ANDERSON — With volumes of information provided pertaining to the expansion of the planned Lone Oak Solar Energy Center, a decision has been delayed for two weeks.
The Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) is being asked to approve a request from Invenergy for a special use for an additional 350 acres for the project and variances pertaining to property line setbacks and when construction must start.
The BZA voted in May to approve a special use for the original $110 million project that will produce 120 megawatts of electricity. The approval included a 500-foot setback from nonparticipating property owners. It also included an extension of time for construction to start no later than Dec. 31, 2023, and increased the bond amount for the decommissioning of the solar farm to $5.6 million.
Invenergy said the additional acreage is required because of the increased setback requirements.
During a meeting that lasted nearly four hours Thursday, the BZA heard presentations from Invenergy and the Concerned Solar Opponents.
Brad Newman, Madison County planning director, said the new special use request is for an expansion of the project site that has been approved by the BZA.
He said the expansion includes approximately 350 additional acres, of which 175 acres would be used for the placement of solar panels.
Newman said the request involves seven land parcels with six different owners.
Katya Samoteskul, project manager for Invenergy, said the lifespan of the project is anticipated to be 35 years.
She said Invenergy is looking for a long-term power purchasing agreement of between 15 and 25 years with a utility company.
Samoteskul said the company intends to create a buffer with plantings that will eventually reach between five and eight feet in height.
Native grasses will be planted in the rows between the solar panels, which would control runoff and erosion of the soils, she said.
Samoteskul said the company has agreed to conduct ground water monitoring to insure that no toxic materials are entering the aquifers.
The company contends there will be no impact on property values and the project will generate an estimated $24 million in taxes for local government entities.
Scott Federoff, attorney for the opponents, said Invenergy is required to meet four standards as the burden of proof for the special use request.
He said the materials in the solar panels are toxic and would harm the fertility of the soil for future use when the solar energy project is decommissioned.
“You’re stretching that,” BZA member John Simmermon said. “The panels are glass, aluminum and sand.”
Federoff said there is the potential of leaking toxic materials into the soil according to professors with North Carolina State University.
“It’s up to you to believe it or not,” he said.
Federoff said the solar panels will result in an increase in flooding and higher levels of flood waters because the water will flow off the site at a more rapid rate.
Concerning property values, he said there should be an obligation placed on Invenergy to provide a property value guarantee for the owners.
“The developer should reimburse the owner for a loss of property values,” Federoff said.
Attorney Mary Solada, representing Invenergy, responded that a property value guarantee was unheard of in Indiana.
Federoff said the BZA should vote no on the request and allow the Madison County Commissioners to make the final decision.
“It should be decided by the officials elected to represent the people,” he said.
“With this vote you are opening the door by setting a precedent for other companies to come to Madison County,” Federoff said.
