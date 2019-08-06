Calculus teacher makes presidential award finals for record fourth time

ANDERSON – Anderson High School calculus and pre-calculus teacher Richard Ziuchkovski for a fourth time has been named a finalist for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
“I’m just humbled that they think I do that great of a job. We have great teachers in Indiana, so it’s a real honor,” he said. “The school has a great math department. I just carried it over the finish line.”
Ziuchkovski, who has taught at AHS since 2000, also was named a finalist for the award in 2013, 2015, 2017. He is the only Indiana teacher to make the finals four times.
He is one of three state finalists in math named Tuesday by the Indiana Department of Education. An additional three teachers were named in the area of science.
“Behind every successful student is a hardworking, supportive, and exceptional teacher,” Jennifer McCormick, Indiana superintendent of public instruction, said in a prepared statement. “Because of the dedication to excellence of Indiana’s finalists, our students are more proficient in the vital subjects of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. I am proud of each and every finalist and honored they call Indiana home.”
Considered the nation’s highest award for teachers of math, science, technology, engineering and computer science, the presidential award is scheduled to be presented to K-6 math and science teachers in even-numbered years and to middle and high school instructors in odd-numbered years.
Ziuchkovski and the other finalists will be honored in the fall at a state luncheon.
Should Ziuchkovski win at the national level, he would travel to Washington, D.C., to have the award presented by the president of the United States. He also would receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.
“If I won, the biggest thing for me is they let you talk at the Department of Education and let you communicate your thoughts about education,” he said. “I feel there’s a lot of things we can do better, especially in STEM areas in mathematics education.” STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
In 2017, Ziuchkovski led his calculus students to a third-place win in the national Clemson Calculus Challenge, the first year they participated. His students were the only ones from Indiana to compete.
“We’re very thankful that he takes the initiative to put our kids in that position to take those next steps in their educational careers,” said ACS Superintendent Timothy Smith. “He does an absolutely amazing job with our kids as so many of our teachers do. This award that he has been nominated for shows the very, very high caliber of instructors we have at ACS.”
A couple of years ago, his classroom also was selected to be transformed into a classroom of the future by Anderson-based krM Architecture.
Ziuchkovski also has taught in Ball State’s School of Natural Resources and Environmental Management.
AHS Principal Eric Davis credited Ziuchkovski with helping two students become National Merit scholarship winners.
"Mr. Z uses many different teaching techniques to reach his students. He provides them with strategies that will help them to be successful in his classes," he said. "Mr. Z works very hard to connect what he is teaching to real-world experiences. Mr. Z meets his student's needs by working with them individually, in small groups, and by using whole-class instruction."
Still waiting
President Donald J. Trump has yet to name winners of the 2017 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching for which Indiana 2019 finalist Richard Ziuchkovski also is a finalist.
“If I won the 2017 one, I wouldn’t even be eligible for the 2019 one, which creates a whole other ball of wax,” the Anderson High School calculus teacher said.
Prior to the administration of President Jimmy Carter, the U.S. Department of Education selected the winners. However, Carter decided since the Office of the President lent its name to the award, the officeholder should make the selection, something that has been done by every president since then.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.