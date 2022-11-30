ANDERSON — Katherine Callahan has submitted her resignation as chief deputy in the Madison County coroner’s office.
Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott confirmed Wednesday that Callahan has resigned.
In a text message, Callahan confirmed she has resigned and said Abbott may provide additional information.
“Katherine was the driving force behind moving the Coroner’s Office through the COVID pandemic, re-establishing relationships with local police and fire departments, and keeping the Coroner’s Office deputies working as a cohesive unit,” Abbott said in a text message. “We wish her well in life’s journey.”
Abbott would not provide a reason for the resignation.
A new chief deputy has not been named.
Callahan worked diligently during the 2020 primary election for Abbott, who defeated Noah Bozell in the Republican Party primary.
He went on to defeat Danielle Dunnichay-Noone in the general election.
Callahan has been in an ongoing dispute with the Madison County Council for the past two years concerning funding for the coroner’s office; the need for a county morgue and on-call pay for the deputies.
Abbott was employed by Callahan in Wright Family Practice in Lapel, which she owns.
He left the practice last month and next year will start work for Indiana University Health in its new Daleville clinic.
Callahan sought to be a delegate to the Republican Party’s state convention earlier this year but was removed from the ballot because she had not voted in two party primary elections, as required by state law.
Russ Willis, chairman of the local Republican Party, declined to sign the waiver that would have placed Callahan on the ballot.
This past year, Callahan was an active supporter of Republican Party candidates John Beeman for county sheriff plus Jodi Norrick for the District 3 seat on the Madison County Council and Bethany Keller for the District 1 council seat.
Beeman, Norrick and Keller were all elected in the November general election.