ANDERSON — Three recent donations totaling $6,000 helped send the Empty Stocking Fund skyrocketing past the $25,000 campaign goal.
An anonymous donor gave $4,000, another gave $1,000 and Karen Smith donated $1,000 as the campaign total reached a record $29,584.50 through Thursday. The previous eight-year high, accumulated in 2020, was $27,365.07.
New Year’s Day is the last day for the annual fund drive.
The Empty Stocking Fund helps the Salvation Army by capturing the spirit of Christmas with gifts for children and provides food and other necessities year-round to local families in need.
The Herald Bulletin has published donors’ names and donation amounts regularly since the 2021 campaign was launched Thanksgiving Day. See a list of the most recent donations on Page A5 of today’s newspaper.
The Empty Stocking Fund also accepts anonymous gifts.
The final campaign total will be announced in an article next Saturday in The Herald Bulletin.
