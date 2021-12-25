ANDERSON — Three recent large donations have helped push the total for The Herald Bulletin’s s annual Empty Stocking Fund to $21,504.50.
A contribution of $3,022.50 from the newspaper’s Wishes Granted program, an anonymous donation of $3,000 and a gift of $1,905 from office employees at Fredericks Inc., combined with 119 other donations, have brought the campaign to within $3,495.50 of its $25,000 goal.
The campaign, originally scheduled to end Christmas Day, has been extended to New Year’s Day.
The Empty Stocking Fund helps the Salvation Army by capturing the spirit of Christmas with gifts for children and provides food and other necessities year-round to local families in need.
Contribute by mailing cash or a check (made out to the Salvation Army) to Empty Stocking Fund, The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016. If you’d like to drop a donation off at the newspaper office, call 765-622-1212 ahead of time. No donation is too small — or too large!
The Herald Bulletin is publishing donors’ names and donation amounts regularly through Jan. 1; see Page A2 today. The Empty Stocking Fund also accepts anonymous gifts.
You can also give to the Salvation Army by making a contribution to the kettle drive at various locations during the holiday season.
For more information, call The Herald Bulletin at 765-622-1212 or the Salvation Army at 765-644-2538.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.