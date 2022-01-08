ANDERSON — Thanks to 145 donations that ranged in size from $10 to $4,000, the annual Empty Stocking Fund set a record of $31,494.50.
That total eclipsed the previous high, in 2020, by more than $4,000.
The Empty Stocking Fund helps the Salvation Army by capturing the spirit of Christmas with gifts for children and provides food and other necessities year-round to local families in need.
“The stockings were not empty this Christmas, due to the many Herald Bulletin readers that supported the Empty Stocking Fund,” Maj. Mike Wolfe of the Madison County Salvation Army said.
With the help of Empty Stocking Fund donations, the local Salvation Army served 596 families and 1,387 children “with food, toys and clothing for Christmas,” he added.
“One mother sat there and cried as her two kids received brand new bikes for Christmas,” Wolf recounted.
“One lady had to call her husband to come to the Salvation Army just to load up the toys and food; she couldn’t get it all. God has blessed many needy families this Christmas through the Empty Stocking Fund. It’s kind of a Christmas miracle.”
The Herald Bulletin has published donors’ names and donation amounts regularly since the 2021 campaign was launched Thanksgiving Day and officially ended New Year’s Day. See a list of the most recent donations on Page A2 of today’s newspaper.
“The community and readers of The Herald Bulletin have once again shown that they will rise to the occasion when their neighbors need help,” said Robyn McCloskey, publisher of The Herald Bulletin. “Thank you to each and every one who made a donation — no matter how large or small. Because of you, hundreds of families had a better Christmas in 2021, and hundreds will benefit from your generosity in the new year.”
