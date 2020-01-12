ANDERSON – The three candidates seeking to replace Donna Davis on the Anderson City Council all agree that the district needs attention.
Davis, who was elected to a 10th term in the 2nd District, passed away in December, leaving the seat vacant.
Currently Jeff Barranco, Don Lynch and Tony Watters have expressed an interest in serving Davis’s term in office.
Ludy Watkins, chairman of the Madison County Democratic Party, said two other people have expressed interest in the position.
The party will conduct a caucus on Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. to elect Davis’s replacement. The eight Democratic Party precinct committeemen will elect the new council member.
Watters, the former Anderson Police Department chief who was demoted last year by Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., would have to retire from the department if elected.
Councilman Jon Bell had to resign from APD when he was elected to represent District 3 in 2015.
Watters said it was state law that he couldn’t be a city employee and serve on the council.
“This is a really challenged district and has been for a long term,” he said. “There is no economic development, major drug problems and blighted properties. The blighted properties provide opportunities for more crime in the district.”
Watters said the district was based on industrial operations in the past such as Nicholson File and Anaconda.
“People used to be able to walk to work,” he said. “Right now there is an aging population, which makes it harder for the properties to be maintained as in the past.”
Watters said he will push for investment in the district as Davis did during her 36 years in office.
“I love to help people,” he said. “I would like to bring industry back.”
Barranco currently serves on the Anderson Community School board and lost a bid for a Democratic Party nomination for an at-large seat on the city council last May.
“A city council member’s primary focus is on legislation and approving budgets,” he said. “So from a policy and budget standpoint I’d like to help the city bolster an environment where all of our residents can thrive.”
Barranco wants the city to provide effective services through the various departments, including parks, police and fire.
“I would like to encourage discussions regarding issues being faced in our community such as food access, crime, drug use, mental health resources, and homelessness,” he said. “I believe those are quality-of-life issues and when we focus on them, we will build a stronger community.”
Lynch previously served on the Alexandria City Council and has resided in the 2nd District for the past four years.
He would like to see more activity in the district, including manufacturing and small business.
“If the Nicholson File property could get cleaned up it could be redeveloped as a manufacturing site,” Lynch said.
He said concerns include the condition of the railroad crossing at 32nd Street and Columbus Avenue and at Ohio Avenue.
Lynch said he would also like to see bicycle lanes included on streets, particularly along 38th Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.