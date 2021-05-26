ANDERSON — The Little 500 Festival Hot Rod and Classic Car Show raised more than $2,500 Saturday for the Museum of Madison County History.
The museum, at 11th and Meridian streets, is operated by the Madison County Historical Society, a not-for-profit organization of volunteers.
Historical society President Melody Hull said 115 participants registered for the car show competition and an estimated 400 spectators attended.
