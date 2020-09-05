ANDERSON — The Wade Allen Wade case helped spur a 2018 state law allowing prosecutors to charge drug suppliers with Level 1 felonies for supplying overdose victims with particularly potent drugs.
House Enrolled Act 1359, signed into law following the Indiana General Assembly session in March 2018, sets a prison term of 20 to 40 years for a person convicted of drug dealing resulting in death.
Level 1 felony charges could be included in cases involving the most abused and highly addictive drugs such as cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin or fentanyl. Convictions in those cases could carry prison sentences of up to 40 years. Only murder is punished more severely in Indiana.
Wade, 30, of Anderson was charged in October 2017 with Level 5 felony reckless homicide in the death of Ashley Sparkman, 28, of Anderson. He was also charged with two felony counts of dealing in narcotic drugs.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said the case involving Wade was one of several moving through the Madison County circuit courts at the time that spurred legislative action in the matter.
“We’ve had so many opioid deaths in this community in the last five years,” Cummings said. “It was such a blight on the country and certainly this community. That’s the carnage we’re seeing, and it’s horrifying to see what’s happening to people.”
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Steve Koester said that he and other prosecutors have consistently urged law enforcement officials to treat overdose cases as homicides when the evidence suggests that drugs were provided directly to a victim.
“The laws are catching up with that, so now there are different laws that have come into play for people who deal drugs and it results in the death of somebody,” Koester said. “But well before that ever happened, we were charging those cases as reckless homicides. They’re just tragic cases all the way around.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.