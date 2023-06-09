PENDLETON — The Madison County Democratic Party will hold a caucus next week to select a replacement for Chet Babb on the Pendleton Town Council.
Babb, who served on council for 13 years, died unexpectedly last month at the age of 74. He was remembered by each of the four council members at Thursday’s meeting for the way he reached out to each of them as they began their tenures on council.
“When I decided to run four years ago, Chet called me out of the blue, and he was a great help in giving me information on what I needed to do,” said councilman Steve Denny. “He was like a mentor to me, starting with all that. He was just a great guy.”
Council vice president Shane Davis said Babb had a deep knowledge of the council’s workings, and he didn’t hesitate to share those insights with its new members.
“He helped me understand what I needed to do, and I do appreciate that,” Davis said. “He was a good man.”
Tim Funk, chairman of the Madison County Democratic Party, said the caucus to fill Babb’s seat is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Pendleton Fire Department, 100 S. Broadway. A group of precinct committeemen from District 1, which Babb represented, will vote to choose his replacement.
OTHER BUSINESS
Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance that would reduce the speed limit on East Street between Falls Park Drive and Water Street from 30 mph to 20 mph. The ordinance was introduced after a recommendation from the town’s parks and recreation board.
Town attorney Jeff Graham said that, ordinarily, the council would not consider amending speed limits lower than 25 mph without a traffic study, but the thoroughfare’s proximity to the park, along with the park board’s recommendation, made the ordinance suitable.