Celebrating 10-year 4-H members

  • 4 min to read
20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios horse show

10-year 4-H member Jessica Van Ness, of the Cavalry 4-H Club, trots her horse past the judge during the first day of the 4-H Horse & Pony Show last Friday held at Madison County Equestrian Club.

 John P. Cleary | The Herald Bulletin

Ten years of membership is the most 4-H'ers can complete. Each year, local clubs honor those who participate for a decade.

The following Madison County residents recently completed their 10th year of 4-H. Information and photos were provided by the Madison County Purdue Extension Office.

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Alexander Grace.JPG

Grace Alexander

Grace Alexander

Daughter of Scott and Melissa Alexander

Club: Grand Champions

Projects: Swine, Beef

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Barnett Lacey.JPG

Lacey Barnett

Lacey Barnett

Daughter of Greg and Barbara Barnett

Club: South Madison Odds and Ends

Projects: Computers, Reading, Microbiology

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Bassett Emma.JPG

Emma Bassett

Emma Bassett

Daughter of Chris and Alexis Bassett

Club: County Mounties

Projects: Horses, Chickens, Rabbits

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Bauer Makenna.JPG

Makenna Bauer

Makenna Bauer

Daughter of Richard and Carrie Bauer

Club: Stony Creek Clovers

Projects: Gift Wrapping, Photography, Recycling

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Betz Emily.JPG

Emily Betz

Emily Betz

Daughter of Roy and Leisa Betz

Clubs: Highlanders, Grand Champions

Projects: Cake Decorating, Sewing, Fashion Revue, Jr. Leaders

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Boone Gunner.JPG

Gunner Boone

Gunner Boone

Son of Jeff and Lynnette Boone

Club: County Mounties, Pendleton Livestock

Projects: Horse and Pony, Sheep, Woodworking

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Carman Sarah.JPG

Sarah Carman

Sarah Carman

Daughter of Douglass and Kimberly Carman

Club: Moonlight Llamas

Projects: Llamas, Recycling, Floriculture, Misc. Crafts

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Cleaver Kasey.JPG

Kasey Cleaver

Kasey Cleaver

Daughter of James and Susie Cleaver

Club: Stitch ‘n Stir

Projects: Foods, Fine Arts, Misc. Arts

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Cross Jacob.JPG

Jacob Cross

Jacob Cross

Son of Jo and Bill Cross

Clubs: Madison County 4-H Rabbit Club, Moonlight Llamas

Projects: Basic and Misc. Crafts, Rabbit, Llama

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Edwards Makenzie.JPG

Mackenzie Edwards

Makenzie Edwards

Daughter of Lisa and Bobby Summers

Clubs: County Mounties, Fur and Feathers

Projects: Horse and Pony, Poultry

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Furnish Abby.JPG

Abby Furnish

Abby Furnish

Daughter of Sam and Nicole Furnish, and Debbie Furnish

Club: County Mounties

Projects: Horse and Pony

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Gaines Audrey.JPG

Audrey Gaines

Audrey Gaines

Daughter of Holly and Brandon Jones, and Rusty Dunn

Club: Alex Ag

Projects: Sheep, Dairy Steers, Photography

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Grannan Micah.JPG

Micah Grannan

Micah Grannan

Son of John and Amy Grannan

Club: Grand Champions

Projects: Swine, Shooting Sports

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Graybill Cody.JPG

Cody Graybill

Cody Graybill

Son of Sheryl and Cory Graybill

Club: Happy Helpers

Projects: Goats, Sheep, Swine

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Haas Cassidy.JPG

Cassidy Haas

Cassidy Haas

Daughter of Darrin and Michelle Haas

Club: Happy Helpers

Projects: Fine Arts, Cake Decorating, Collections

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Hall Kelsey.JPG

Kelsey Hall

Kelsey Hall

Daughter of Clint Hall, and the granddaughter of Don and Theresa Hall

Club: Alex Ag

Projects: Sheep, Needlecraft, Floriculture, Photography

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Hiatt Harrison.JPG

Harrison Hiatt

Harrison Hiatt

Son of Chanda Hiatt and Russell Hiatt Jr.

Club: Blue Ribbon Aces

Projects: Dairy Goats, Models, Foods, Electric

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Hobbs Harris.JPG

Harris Hobbs

Harris Hobbs

Son of David and Lori Hobbs

Club: Regulators

Projects: Horse and Pony, Shooting Sports, Fine Arts

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Honarmandian Hanna.JPG

Hanna Honarmandian

Hanna Honarmandian

Daughter of Homayoun and Beth Honarmandian

Club: Madison County 4-H Rabbit Club

Projects: Cats, Veterinary Science, Recycling

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Mauck Kolby.JPG

Kolby Mauck

Kolby Mauck

Son of Tony and Brigette Mauck

Club: Grand Champions

Projects: Swine, Goats, Tractor, Jr. Leaders

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios McCorkle Jaxen.JPG

Jaxen McCorkle

Jaxen McCorkle

Son of Cortni McCorkle

Club: Regulators

Projects: Horse and Pony

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Moore Olivia.JPG

Olivia Moore

Olivia Moore

Daughter of Shawn and Misti Moore

Club: Alex Ag

Projects: Swine, Home Environment, Fine Arts

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Morehead Brennan.JPG

Brennan Morehead

Brennan Morehead

Son of Jimmy and Heather Morehead

Club: Alex Ag

Projects: Beef, Sports

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Nelson Alex.JPG

Alex Nelson

Alex Nelson

Son of Michael and Amy Nelson

Club: South Madison Odds and Ends

Projects: Photography, Electric, Weather

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Nelson Zachary.JPG

Zachary Nelson

Zachary Nelson

Son of Michael and Amy Nelson

Club: South Madison Odds and Ends

Projects: Photography, Weather, Forestry

Olivia Phipps

(No photo available)

Daughter of Mike and Evelyn Phipps

Club: Creation Corner

Projects: Fine Arts, Photography, Rabbits

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Rogers Keeton.JPG

Keeton Rogers

Keeton Rogers

Daughter of Kevin and Tracy Rogers

Club: Grand Champions

Projects: Swine, Photography, Recycling, Wearable Arts

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Smith Miller.JPG

Miller Smith

Miller Smith

Son of Neal and Jennifer Smith

Club: Pendleton Livestock

Project: Beef, Goats, Sheep, Swine

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Snyder Autumn.JPG

Autumn Snyder

Autumn Snyder

Daughter of Julie and Brett Snyder

Club: Etta Kett, The Cavalry

Projects: Horse and Pony, Goats, Sewing, Scrapbooking

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Thompson Daniel

Daniel Thompson

Daniel Thompson

Son of Shawn and Lisa Thompson

Club: Highlanders, Grand Champions

Projects: Forestry, Poultry, Jr. Leaders

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Utterback Connor.JPG

Connor Utterback

Connor Utterback

Son of Ray and Tammy Utterback

Club: Grand Champions

Project: Swine, Beef, Sheep, Horses

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Van Ness Jessica.JPG

Jessica Van Ness

Jessica Van Ness

Daughter of Shawn and Susan Van Ness

Club: The Cavalry

Projects: Horse and Pony, Goats, Photography, Sewing

20200730-nws-10year4hmemberbios Zent Madisen.JPG

Madisen Zent

Madisen Zent

Daughter of Scott and Holly Zent

Club: Happy Helpers

Project: Foods, Photography, Child Development

Tags

Recommended for you