Celebrating 10-year 4-H members

Ten years of membership is the most 4-H'ers can complete. Each year, local clubs honor those who participate for a decade.
The following Madison County residents recently completed their 10th year of 4-H. Information and photos were provided by the Madison County Purdue Extension Office.
Grace Alexander
Daughter of Scott and Melissa Alexander
Club: Grand Champions
Projects: Swine, Beef
Lacey Barnett
Daughter of Greg and Barbara Barnett
Club: South Madison Odds and Ends
Projects: Computers, Reading, Microbiology
Emma Bassett
Daughter of Chris and Alexis Bassett
Club: County Mounties
Projects: Horses, Chickens, Rabbits
Makenna Bauer
Daughter of Richard and Carrie Bauer
Club: Stony Creek Clovers
Projects: Gift Wrapping, Photography, Recycling
Emily Betz
Daughter of Roy and Leisa Betz
Clubs: Highlanders, Grand Champions
Projects: Cake Decorating, Sewing, Fashion Revue, Jr. Leaders
Gunner Boone
Son of Jeff and Lynnette Boone
Club: County Mounties, Pendleton Livestock
Projects: Horse and Pony, Sheep, Woodworking
Sarah Carman
Daughter of Douglass and Kimberly Carman
Club: Moonlight Llamas
Projects: Llamas, Recycling, Floriculture, Misc. Crafts
Kasey Cleaver
Daughter of James and Susie Cleaver
Club: Stitch ‘n Stir
Projects: Foods, Fine Arts, Misc. Arts
Jacob Cross
Son of Jo and Bill Cross
Clubs: Madison County 4-H Rabbit Club, Moonlight Llamas
Projects: Basic and Misc. Crafts, Rabbit, Llama
Makenzie Edwards
Daughter of Lisa and Bobby Summers
Clubs: County Mounties, Fur and Feathers
Projects: Horse and Pony, Poultry
Abby Furnish
Daughter of Sam and Nicole Furnish, and Debbie Furnish
Club: County Mounties
Projects: Horse and Pony
Audrey Gaines
Daughter of Holly and Brandon Jones, and Rusty Dunn
Club: Alex Ag
Projects: Sheep, Dairy Steers, Photography
Micah Grannan
Son of John and Amy Grannan
Club: Grand Champions
Projects: Swine, Shooting Sports
Cody Graybill
Son of Sheryl and Cory Graybill
Club: Happy Helpers
Projects: Goats, Sheep, Swine
Cassidy Haas
Daughter of Darrin and Michelle Haas
Club: Happy Helpers
Projects: Fine Arts, Cake Decorating, Collections
Kelsey Hall
Daughter of Clint Hall, and the granddaughter of Don and Theresa Hall
Club: Alex Ag
Projects: Sheep, Needlecraft, Floriculture, Photography
Harrison Hiatt
Son of Chanda Hiatt and Russell Hiatt Jr.
Club: Blue Ribbon Aces
Projects: Dairy Goats, Models, Foods, Electric
Harris Hobbs
Son of David and Lori Hobbs
Club: Regulators
Projects: Horse and Pony, Shooting Sports, Fine Arts
Hanna Honarmandian
Daughter of Homayoun and Beth Honarmandian
Club: Madison County 4-H Rabbit Club
Projects: Cats, Veterinary Science, Recycling
Kolby Mauck
Son of Tony and Brigette Mauck
Club: Grand Champions
Projects: Swine, Goats, Tractor, Jr. Leaders
Jaxen McCorkle
Son of Cortni McCorkle
Club: Regulators
Projects: Horse and Pony
Olivia Moore
Daughter of Shawn and Misti Moore
Club: Alex Ag
Projects: Swine, Home Environment, Fine Arts
Brennan Morehead
Son of Jimmy and Heather Morehead
Club: Alex Ag
Projects: Beef, Sports
Alex Nelson
Son of Michael and Amy Nelson
Club: South Madison Odds and Ends
Projects: Photography, Electric, Weather
Zachary Nelson
Son of Michael and Amy Nelson
Club: South Madison Odds and Ends
Projects: Photography, Weather, Forestry
Olivia Phipps
(No photo available)
Daughter of Mike and Evelyn Phipps
Club: Creation Corner
Projects: Fine Arts, Photography, Rabbits
Keeton Rogers
Daughter of Kevin and Tracy Rogers
Club: Grand Champions
Projects: Swine, Photography, Recycling, Wearable Arts
Miller Smith
Son of Neal and Jennifer Smith
Club: Pendleton Livestock
Project: Beef, Goats, Sheep, Swine
Autumn Snyder
Daughter of Julie and Brett Snyder
Club: Etta Kett, The Cavalry
Projects: Horse and Pony, Goats, Sewing, Scrapbooking
Daniel Thompson
Son of Shawn and Lisa Thompson
Club: Highlanders, Grand Champions
Projects: Forestry, Poultry, Jr. Leaders
Connor Utterback
Son of Ray and Tammy Utterback
Club: Grand Champions
Project: Swine, Beef, Sheep, Horses
Jessica Van Ness
Daughter of Shawn and Susan Van Ness
Club: The Cavalry
Projects: Horse and Pony, Goats, Photography, Sewing
Madisen Zent
Daughter of Scott and Holly Zent
Club: Happy Helpers
Project: Foods, Photography, Child Development