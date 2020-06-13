Celebrating local 2020 high school valedictorians

Here are the 2020 valedictorians representing high schools in Madison County and surrounding communities.
Most reported grade point averages are weighted on a 4.0 scale. Each student also answered the question, "What inspired you to seek the level of academic achievement that has allowed you to earn the title of valedictorian?"
Information was not provided for two students.
ALEXANDRIA-MONROE
Blaise King, 19
GPA: 4.365
Extracurricular activities: National Honor Society, senior class president, class officer, football, Spanish Club, prom committee, youth group at St. Joseph’s Church
Post-graduation plans: Attend Purdue University
Proposed major: Exploratory Studies
"Being one of six kids, I had to do something to one up my siblings."
ANDERSON
Nichole Tupling, 18
GPA: 4.773
Extracurricular activities: Marching band and drum major for two years, varsity winter guard, FIRST robotics, VEX robotics, varsity tennis
Post-graduation plans: Attend Purdue University West Lafayette campus and join the Purdue University Golden Silks Color Guard.
Proposed major: Statistics with mathematics emphasis
"My family and friends have always been my biggest motivating factor. I always want to do something that will make them proud."
ANDERSON PREPARATORY ACADEMY
Hanna Honarmandian, 18
GPA: 4.63
Extracurricular activities: Basketball, soccer, cheer, tennis, track, 10-year 4-H member.
Post-Graduation plans: Attend Purdue University, then earn a doctorate in hopes of becoming a surgical large/small veterinarian.
Proposed major: Veterinary science
"I have always seen hard challenges as opportunities to grow as a person, which has driven me to excel in academics as well as all other aspects of my life."
DALEVILLE
Hannah Allen, 18
GPA: 4.48
Extracurricular Activities: President of National Honor Society, president of my class, Math National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Math academic team, English academic team, athletic council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, unified bowling team, girls’ basketball team (freshman year through junior year), softball team, and prom and homecoming committees.
Post graduation intentions: Attend Ball State University with intentions of later going to law school to become an attorney.
Intended Major: Double major in English and psychology
"Ever since I was little, I went to graduations every year because my dad was a high school math teacher. So, my whole family would go to every graduation and I remember always looking up to the valedictorians. They were so well spoken and were such a great example of an achieved, successful student. I always loved their speeches, too, because they inspired people to be better, and that’s what I wanted to do as well. It was since I was a kid that I determined that whether I was valedictorian or not, I wanted to be someone who was not only a good student but a good person who inspired others to be good as well. Now that I have become valedictorian, I just hope that I have inspired people along the way because that is all I really wanted."
ELWOOD
Sydney Bright, 18
GPA: 4.5136
Extracurricular activities: Tennis for three years, marching band for four years, academic team for four years, student council for 3 years (president), National Honor Society (president), National Technical Honor Society.
Post-graduation plans: Attend Purdue University
Proposed major: Computer engineering
"My dad died my sixth grade year, which really pushed me to work harder in school to be able to provide for my family later in life and to make my dad proud. This drive allowed me to earn the title of valedictorian."
FRANKTON
Karissa Hall, 17
GPA: 4.29
Extracurricular Activities: Cross country, track, bowling, president of health club, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, National History Honor Society, Space Club, Students In Action, Spanish Club, History Club, leader, athlete of character and 4-H.
Post-graduation plans: Attend Ball State University
Proposed Major: Landscape Architecture
"A majority of my inspiration was because of how competitive I am. I have always wanted the best for myself and have strived to be the best I could be. From the beginning of junior high, I set high expectations and goals for myself and never stopped trying to achieve them. My friends and teachers provided amazing support in helping me accomplish this title because they believed in me when I couldn’t believe in myself. It takes mental toughness and preparedness to obtain this title and I think I had just enough to do the job."
INDIANA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Mackenzie Reasoner, 18
Extracurricular activities: Yearbook staff, American Christian Honors Society
Postgraduation intentions: Attend Indiana Wesleyan University
Intended major: Going in as pre-declared
"My family, especially my dad, has always inspired me to push forward and put my best effort into everything I do. I grew up watching my dad overcome every obstacle thrown his way and never fail to provide love and support to his family. His work ethic inspired me to always apply myself, especially academically."
LAPEL
Jesse McCurdy, 18
GPA: 4.26
Extracurricular activities: Tennis, show choir, cross country, track and field, National Honor Society, Bulldog Mentors, Spanish Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Post-graduation plans: Attend Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and play varsity tennis for the Knights.
Proposed major: Biochemistry and Spanish toward preparation for a career in medicine
"As I have said before, I believe I am less a representation of my own effort and work, but rather more the product of support and love from my family. Along with teachers, my family has consistently instilled a desire for excellence in academics. Furthermore, I intend to glorify God in all facets of life, and academic excellence is a means to this end."
Benjamin Manning, 18
GPA: 4.259
Extracurricular Activities: Jazz band, marching band, president of National Honor Society, Spanish Club council member, volunteer at St. Vincent emergency room, Bulldog Mentor, lector and communion assistant at St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Post-Graduation Plans: Attend Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio.
Proposed Major: Biochemistry
"To begin, my friends and family encouraged me and believed that I had the ability to earn the title of valedictorian. Furthermore, I enjoyed the process that it took to become valedictorian. I simply followed my passion for learning and received the title because I worked hard at what I enjoyed doing. Finally, I believe that I worked so hard to become co-valedictorian with my friend, Jesse McCurdy, because we both pushed each other. Throughout high school, both of us worked very hard. I know that this friendly competition inspired me, and I am better for it. I have lived my life surrounded by dedicated, compassionate people using their gifts to do good work in the world, and they have inspired me and helped bring me to where I am today."
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN
Alayna Thomas, 17
GPA: 4.678
Extracurricular activities: President of National Honor Society, president of Mu Alpha Theta (Math Honor Society), vice president of the senior class, captain of LCS softball team, captain of LCS volleyball team, member of the LCS cheerleading squad, junior volunteer at St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital.
Post-graduation plans: Attend Indiana Wesleyan University with the intent of becoming a nurse practitioner.
Proposed Major: Nursing
"When I was little, I spent a great deal of time at my grandma's house. She always made sure I completed my work and prepared for tests. She encouraged me to complete things to the best of my ability. Throughout my schooling years, this idea has become extremely important to me, especially in my academics. The constant encouragement and support of my grandma inspired me to hold myself to a higher standard."
MADISON-GRANT
Megan Pax, 18
GPA: 4.0
Extracurricular activities: Art club (president), Spanish club, book club (president), student council, academic team, National Honor Society
Post-graduation plans: Attend Ball State Honors college; afterward, move out West
Proposed major: Art education, minor in Japanese
"I pursued this level of academic achievement because I wanted to get into the honors college at Ball State. Being in it will help my future career."
Kayla Comer, 18
GPA: 4.0
Extracurricular activities: Volleyball, Spanish club, 4-H
Post-graduation plans: Purdue University
Proposed major: Engineer
PENDLETON HEIGHTS
Daniel Aker
(Information to come.)
SHENANDOAH
Rylee Johnson, 18
GPA: 4.37
Extracurricular activities: Volleyball, basketball, softball, track and field, tennis, soccer, National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, Teens About Serving the County, Academy for Community Leadership, Raider Rowdies and youth group at Cadiz Christian Church
Post-graduation plans: Attend Lipscomb University
Proposed major: Mechanical engineering
"I have always looked up to my family. When they set out to do something, they do it to the best of their ability. I strive to do the same thing, so in everything I do, I try to give it everything I have."