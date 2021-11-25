ANDERSON — Following a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic impacted annual Christmas festivities, the city of Anderson will kick off the season on Dec. 4.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. announced the festivities will commence at the Dickmann Town Center at 5 p.m. with the annual tree lighting ceremony, which will include free hot chocolate and cookies for those in attendance.
Santa and several Disney Princesses will arrive to greet the crowd at approximately 5:30 p.m.
A number of city departments will have their vehicles decked out with holiday lights, garland and other decorations as a stationary Christmas display this year. Dickmann Town Center and Citizens Park Plaza at 9th and Meridian will be adorned with new and expanded lighted displays and holiday-themed decorations that citizens will be able to walk through and use as a backdrop for holiday family photos.
Mayor Broderick will throw the switch to light the downtown Christmas Tree at Dickmann Town Center and officially signal the start of the holiday season at 6 p.m.
“We are looking forward to a great evening and the opportunity to launch the holiday season in downtown Anderson,” Broderick said. “I think we are all ready for a little time to gather with friends and family to celebrate. I am hopeful our community will come out with their families for this free and safe event.”
Broderick said Santa will read “The Night Before Christmas” during the ceremonies and local businesses are being asked to decorate.
He said the top three businesses will win awards for the best decorations.
Anderson University Carolers will be on hand throughout the evening to provide entertainment and the free ice skating rink will be open until 9 p.m. for skaters to enjoy.
In addition to these festivities, the City of Anderson is again sponsoring a window decorating contest for all downtown area businesses.
More information about the contest can be found on the City of Anderson Facebook Page, or by calling 765-649-6000.
Winners of the contest will be announced on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
