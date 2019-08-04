Celebration highlights Trinity Parker's giving spirit

ANDERSON – One time in the coldest of weather, Trinity Parker went to Walmart where she ran into a woman who appeared poor or indigent and was without a coat and parted with her own.
“I can always get another coat,” she said.
It’s in that spirit that Parker’s family on Sunday hosted a Celebration of Life in her memory at Shadyside Park. The event featured a cookout and a food and clothing drive in honor of a woman who always was willing to lend a hand, family members said.
“Trinity was a really generous person. She was always going out of her way to do things,” said her stepmother, Mary Cook, who organized the celebration. “We want to celebrate the life that we have. We’re visiting here for a moment and then we’re gone.”
Parker, 39, was a homeless woman who is believed to have been shot twice in the head on July 29, 2018. Her body was found two weeks later, Aug. 14, in an abandoned Grant County house.
Also executed in a similar fashion was David L. Phillips II, whose body was found Aug. 13, 2018, at Rangeline Nature Preserve in Anderson.
Five suspects — David Alan Roberts, Daniel Lee Jones, Jordan Zirkle, Brittney Vontress-Cox and Taylor Wheeler — were arrested in connection with Parker's and Phillips’ deaths. The co-defendants, all of whom have been charged with murder and most of whom have been charged with Level 3 criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, are scheduled to stand trial starting about 8:30 a.m. Nov. 18 in Madison County Circuit Court 6.
Madison County Sheriff’s Department Detective Brad Oster was named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for solving the double homicide.
Janette Davidson described Parker, who was her sister, as very outgoing. Davidson said she wasn’t at all surprised that Parker made a choice to live as a homeless person.
“She was free. She was a free spirit,” she said. “She lived in a tent like she was camping the rest of her life. She didn’t care about stuff. She didn’t care about money.”
Michael Gosler, who was Parker’s boyfriend for almost a year, described her as loving and generous.
“Believe it or not, what I liked most about her was she had her own style. She was not your everyday person.”
Homeless women
According to the 2018 Point-In-Time Count, an estimated 3.19 in 10,000 women in Indiana experience housing instability on any given night. That can include women who are unsheltered, in an emergency shelter or in transitional housing.
Homeless women are particularly vulnerable to trauma, assault and post-traumatic stress disorder while living on the streets, according to the Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work Department of Nursing at the University of Southern California.
“Women without housing face unique health challenges and outcomes that require specific types of care and support,” according to the department’s website.
According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, domestic and sexual violence are the leading causes of homelessness among women. However, they may face additional violence on the streets.
According to the American Psychological Association, nearly one-half of all homeless women experience a depression disorder, twice the rate of all other women.
