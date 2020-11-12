ANDERSON — Years in the making, the opening of the Eleos Center was marked with a pair of giant scissors and a ruby red ribbon on Thursday.
Eleos is part of The Christian Center and provides a place for homeless people to shower, do laundry and meet with service providers.
“The point of this is not to enable someone to stay where they’re at, it’s to empower them to move their life beyond,” said Rob Spaulding, executive director of The Christian Center.
Staff spent eight months talking to the homeless population to identify their needs and design the center around them.
Located at Sixth and Meridian streets, it is within a few blocks of the wooded banks of the White River where some homeless live in tents.
The Eleos Center is currently open Monday through Friday during the day. They are gauging current use to decide what hours to set and are looking for churches that would be willing to help open the facility on Saturdays, said Eric Foley, director of operations.
Several community organizations have partnered with the Eleos Center including Aspire Indiana Health and Jane Pauley Community Health Center in Anderson.
Another is the Madison County Mental Health and Addictions Coalition’s 24/7 crisis hotline, Turning Point Madison County.
The hotline went live Thursday and is working with The Christian Center using space and personnel at the Eleos Center.
“We will not leave anybody behind that wants help, whether it’s mental health, addictions, food, housing, whatever you need,” said Rick Zachary, outreach coordinator for the Madison County Mental Health and Addictions Coalition.
“We’re just not going to give you a number. If you’re in crisis we’re going to keep you on the call and we’re going to reach out and get you that help that you need at that moment.”
Turning Point was notified that it was awarded a grant of $245,000 a year for the next three years.
Zachary and Karen Finnigan have been working to get the crisis line off the ground. They were prepared to go forward without the grant but now will be able to ramp up quickly.
“Now we’ll be able to do a whole lot more with hiring people that can be trained to help people in recovery and promote more about using the hotline,” Finnigan said.
The Turning Point number is 765-227-2585. You can also download an Android or iOS app to your phone to connect with them.
Local State Farm agent Mike Ward was also on hand Thursday to present The Christian Center with a giant $25,000 check from State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist program.
State Farm accepts 2,000 proposals for the grants, narrows that number to 200 before a nationwide online vote to determine the 40 grant winners.
The Christian Center is the first organization in the country to win three grants, and they have done it in consecutive years.
“This money is well invested because we needed this at a time where COVID has caused a lot of overruns and expenses,” Spaulding said.
