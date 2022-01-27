ANDERSON — The CenterPoint Energy facility is planning a move to the south side of Anderson.
The Anderson Plan Commission on Tuesday approved an amended primary plat for Eagle Park in the area along State Road 109 south of the Menard’s store.
The request was made by Dennis Cooper and the Cooper family to expand one of the lots on the property for the planned expansion by the gas company.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the entire site contains 187 acres and there is the potential development on the property east of Mancor.
He explained the expansion involves expanding the lot for the CenterPoint Energy development by one-half acre.
Stires said the change in the primary plat has to be approved by the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals for a special exception and will be returned to the Plan Commission for final approval.
Cooper said CenterPoint Energy is moving from their current location at 18th and Louise streets.
He said the development will include an office and storage building and space to store equipment.
In other business: The Plan Commission approved a request to rezone property near Anderson University from business to residential use.
The request was made by Servant Solutions for the former house in the 1200 block of East Seventh Street that was used by the pension board of the Church of God.
Stires said the property includes three lots on .42-acre and was rezoned for use as an office in 1985.
“The intent is to sell the property as a residence,” he said.
Stires said the property is surrounded by residential zoning.
Jeff Jenness with Servant Solutions said there is already an offer to purchase the property.
