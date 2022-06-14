ANDERSON — As temperatures are projected to rise to record-breaking peaks, Anderson is experiencing a scorching week.
According to Indianapolis National Weather Service meteorologist Cody Moore, Hoosiers in central Indiana can expect temperatures in the upper 90s throughout the week. The hottest days were predicted to be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures Tuesday reached 94 degrees in Anderson. Wednesday temperatures were expected to reach up to 98 degrees, breaking a previous record of 96 degrees in 1913.
“This is probably one of the hottest weeks we’ve seen in a while in Indiana,” said Moore.
The last time temperatures surpassed 95 degrees Fahrenheit was in September 2013, Moore said.
Jeff Dyer, executive director of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, said cooling centers around Anderson will open if a heat advisory is issued.
In order for an advisory to be issued in Madison County, the general rule is that the maximum heat index temperature must be expected to be 100 degrees or higher for at least two days and night time air temperatures must not drop below 75 degrees. In the case of a heat advisory, Dyer said resources beyond cooling centers are also available. One example is transportation.
“We just need people to stay cool,” Dyer said. “Transportation is a little strange right now, but people can dial 211 to get information and get assistance if they need to go out.”
Local cooling centers include the Anderson Public Library, the Elios Center, the Anderson First Church of Nazarene and the Salvation Army. Outside of cooling centers, Moore says, other ways to combat the heat are wearing sunscreen and staying hydrated, as well as avoiding being in the sun for too long.
“We’re recommending limiting outdoor activities,” he expanded. “If somebody has to go out, we strongly recommend it be early in the morning or late in the evening to avoid those peak temperature periods.”
No prior registration is needed to use the cooling centers.