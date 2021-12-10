ANDERSON — Central Indiana Orthopedics recently performed its 1,000th Mako SmartRobotics surgery for hip and knee replacement at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson.
“I’m proud and excited to perform the 1,000th Mako SmartRobotics surgery,” Dr. Jamie Kay, CIO joint replacement surgeon, said in a news release. “Being a Mako patient myself, it’s humbling to be able to offer the same pain relief to my patients that I experienced after I had my knee replacement with Mako technology. Getting patients back to doing what they love is the ultimate goal.”
Mako SmartRobotics is a surgical solution for those who suffer from painful arthritis in the knee or hip. It allows patients to have a more predictable experience when undergoing joint replacement surgery.
Before surgery, Mako uses a three-dimensional CT-based planning software so the surgeon can learn more about a patient’s anatomy to create a personalized joint replacement surgical plan. During surgery, Mako’s AccuStop technology guides the surgeon to cut precisely to help protect the patient’s healthy bone. This allows for more precise placement of the implant, which enables better post-surgical movement and flexibility.
“It puts the knee where that person wants the knee,” said Dr. David Graybill, hip, knee and joint replacement and revision surgeon with CIO. “What that means is we’re doing a lot less soft tissue release and additionally, it’s a little less traumatic because the saw blade is controlled by this robotic arm.”
It has been demonstrated that early recovery is better for patients who have Mako SmartRobotics surgery, according to Graybill. He also noted that patients who receive this surgery undergo less physical therapy and have shorter hospital stays.
In addition to being done at the hospital, the surgery can be done as an outpatient surgery, which allows patients to avoid hospital stays and recover at home.
Without Mako SmartRobotics, most replacement surgeries are done by what is right for the “average person.”
“If we do things that’s right for the average person, maybe two-thirds of people will end up being happy,” Graybill said.
He noted that the remaining third will not be, as they might experience a more difficult recovery, more pain and potentially more problems down the line.
“If we can reduce from a 3% incidence of dislocation down to under 1%, that’s going to prevent re-operations,” Graybill said.
Graybill has had both of his knees replaced using Mako SmartRobotics and recovered “very well.”
CIO was the first orthopedic practice to utilize Mako SmartRobotics in central Indiana.
The device was first installed at the CIO surgery center in Muncie five and a half years ago, Graybill said.
Since the installation of the Muncie office’s device, CIO has installed three others; two in Fishers and the one at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson which is the newest one, only having been added six months ago.
“This is a growing tool, there are other companies that have robotics out there. Mako, I think, is by far the leader,” Graybill said.
While CIO was the first to use this technology, there have since been other groups that have started utilizing it as the technology is growing.
