ANDERSON — Some much needed rain has arrived but seems to frequently bypass the central part of the county.
Statewide the U.S. Department of Agriculture is reporting 57% of the corn crop is considered good and 57% of the soybeans are good.
Soil moisture was at 63% for top soil and 57% for subsoil.
Brian Bays, who farms in the Anderson area, said the rains have been missing the central part of Madison County.
“The northern and southern parts have received some rain,” he said. “The rain has been sporadic and missing the areas around Anderson.
“It has been a very dry summer,” Bays said. “It reminds me of the very dry years of 1983, 1988 and 2012.”
He is hopeful the yields will be average this year.
“We need 1 inch or more of a good soaking rain,” Bays said. “The rain expected will determine the size of the corn kernels.”
The National Weather Service predicted that the Madison County area was expected to get a 1- to 3-inch rain Wednesday.
“If that rain misses us and we don’t get much rain over the next four to six weeks the yields will be below average,” Bays said. “There is the potential to have an average year.”
He said the recent spell of hot weather didn’t appear to impact the corn and it was pollinating well.
Local farmer Chris Simpson farms areas in northern Madison County and in the Anderson area.
“We got some good rain up north,” he said. “The fields around Anderson are really struggling.
“I’m looking forward to the 1- to 3-inch rain,” Simpson said.
He said the crops in the northern part of Madison County were looking good but the areas around Anderson might only provide 80% of the average yield.
Simpson said the hot weather didn’t impact the corn crop in the Anderson area.
Bob Nielson with Purdue University said statewide the rain has helped.
“There are still pockets that are dry,” he said. “We have seen slow improvement in the crop conditions over the past few weeks and the potential yield.”
Nielson said the farm reports are indicating the yields in some parts of Indiana could be 3% to 5% above average.
“Across the state the crops are looking good,” he said. “The temperatures in the mid-90s came about the same time parts of the state got rain. It appears the crops pulled through.”