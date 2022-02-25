ANDERSON — The Madison County Chamber of Commerce has made recommendations on how Anderson should spend its American Rescue Plan funding.
Clayton Whitson, executive director of the Chamber, presented the recommendations Thursday during Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.’s second public meeting on the $23.1 million the city is receiving.
The Chamber surveyed 80 local businesses to develop the recommendations, Whitson said.
Whitson said at the top of the list was infrastructure projects other than the mayor’s proposed use of $9 million to upgrade the city’s water department.
The Chamber is recommending funding for small business assistance and local nonprofits, he said.
Third on the list was housing and food insecurity, which Chamber members saw as the greatest need, according to Whitson.
He said other priorities were beautification of the city and helping the homeless in Anderson.
Broderick’s proposal includes $900,000 to aid the homeless, adding the Anderson Community Development Department received an additional $1.2 million in federal funds to assist the homeless.
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority, stressed the importance of investing in affordable housing with the federal funds.
“This is a watershed moment for our community,” she said. “Housing is a part of economic development and there is a housing shortage in Anderson.”
Townsend said the Housing Authority has plans in place to provide affordable housing.
“We don’t have the money,” she said.
Marilyn Collier with the Gathering of the Queens said the community understands the infrastructure problems the city is facing.
She said much of the infrastructure is below ground and challenged Broderick to look at the problems others in the community can see.
Collier mentioned the homeless, those suffering from mental illness, senior citizens and those facing a shortage of food.
“We submitted a budget for the people,” she said of the ARP proposal presented by the Anderson Community Coalition.
“Make sure you include the people,” Collier said.
Wendi Carter-Hopkins said she supports Broderick’s plan to invest in the water utility with the federal funds.
She was opposed to Broderick’s plan to provide city workers with $3.6 million in COVID-19 bonus pay, which is capped at $7,500 for police officers, firefighters, bus drivers and city hall utility workers.
“Give each employee a $500 bonus and use the remainder of the money for the water project,” Carter-Hopkins said.
John Bostic said city residents should support city employees receiving the proposed bonuses.
“They risked their lives every day to provide services,” he said. “The Anderson Community Schools and county did it and nobody said a word.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.