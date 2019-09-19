ANDERSON — Final interviews with a short list of candidates to replace Dirk Webb as president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce are taking place, with the chamber’s board of directors expected to make a final decision by the end of October, board chair Kris Zinszer said Thursday.
Zinszer provided an update on the search process to an audience of about 250 people at the chamber’s annual luncheon at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.
“We’re intent on doing this right and getting the right leader to lead us into the future and the next generation of chambers,” Zinszer said.
The search for a replacement for Webb, who stepped down in June to take a similar post with the Kissimmee/St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce in Florida, has taken longer than some expected, but Zinszer says it’s been an appropriate time for the chamber to redefine some elements of its identity.
“We’ve taken our time,” said Zinszer, who estimates that the board has considered at least 50 candidates in its search. “(The interest) has been more than we thought we would get. It’s been an expansive search, an extensive search.”
The chamber has enlisted the Indiana Chamber Executive Association to help in the search. That group’s extensive network has helped expand the search nationwide.
Zinszer said that in the age of social media and ever-increasing connectivity, the chamber’s role in the business community will continue to evolve going forward.
“I think when times are really good economically in an area, it becomes less incumbent on the organization to be creative and find new ways to be relevant,” he said. “I think with the changes that social media and the internet have brought us with connectivity, it’s just a big impetus to push forward and find those pain points that we’re going to solve, and so we have.”
