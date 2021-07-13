ANDERSON — The proposed new ordinance to regulate large-scale solar energy facilities in Madison County is still a work in progress.
Brad Newman, director of the Madison County Planning Department, said Tuesday he working on a provision pertaining to a property value guarantee for future projects.
The draft ordinance contains a property value guarantee, limits commercial solar farms to 20% of the prime agricultural land in the county and limits what zone classification a project would be permitted.
“I have heard concerns from the public,” Newman told members of the Madison County Plan Commission. “I’m working on proposed language changes.”
Plan commission member Jerry Alexander, also a member of Madison County Council, asked whether the intent to adopt a local ordinance is an effort to circumvent legislation that could be considered by the Indiana General Assembly in 2022.
“The state is looking to set protocols for the entire state,” he said. “A county could pass a more restrictive ordinance before July 1, 2022.”
Alexander said the plan commission should table the proposed ordinance to get more input from the public. He also wanted to know how a restrictive ordinance on solar energy could impact future tax revenues in the county.
Newman noted that a public hearing is required before the plan commission can make a recommendation to the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
“There still needs to be changes before a public hearing is set,” Newman said. “I have been working on this for two years. I hate it has taken this long, but we’re getting closer and closer to passage. There are several steps to go through before public comments.”
Madison County is facing a fiscal crisis and needs an analysis of potential tax revenues that could be derived from commercial solar energy farms, according to Alexander.
“This proposed ordinance would limit any future solar development in Madison County,” he warned. “We’re also telling farmers that would like to lease land to a solar company that they can’t do it anymore.”
Proposed changes to the draft ordinance would allow some solar energy development in the county, Newman said.
