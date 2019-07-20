ALEXANDRIA — Like many children, Sarah J. Wallace waited at the library every day after school while waiting for her mother, Sheri Wallace, to get off work.
Sheri Wallace was a library employee.
“I would get off the school bus and hang out with Mom until her shift was over, so I always said I grew up in a library,” said Sarah Wallace. “I was notorious for dressing up for whatever book program she needed for an event. That was my hobby growing up.”
After becoming interim director of the Alexandria-Monroe Public Library in January, she is expected to be appointed permanently to that position once her master’s degree from IUPUI is delivered any day now through the mail.
Sarah Wallace, 24, is a member of the young guard that is starting to move into leadership of various organizations throughout Madison County as baby boomers retire. She joins people like Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt, who at age 23 in 2018 became the youngest person in Indiana elected to that position.
Born and raised in Cicero, Sarah Wallace grew up on Junie B. Jones, Nancy Drew and The Magic Tree House books. A flute and piccolo player, she attended band, tennis and speech team practice at Hamilton Heights High School then headed for the library to shelve books for a couple of hours.
“There’s a select group of books I still have that moved with me from place to place,” the Alexandria resident said.
As she entered Ball State University, Sarah Wallace knew she wanted to become a librarian, but studies in that discipline start at the master’s level.
“There’s something about being surrounded by books all day," she said, "and there’s something about people who work in libraries. They’re always unique.”
Sarah Wallace needed to settle on an undergraduate major. After serving as youth volunteers with her sister, Becca Wallace, at Conner Prairie, their father, Jody Wallace, suggested she earn her undergraduate degree in history.
About four years ago, while still an undergraduate, Sarah Wallace started working part-time in the Youth Services Department of the Alexandria library. It wasn’t long after she started that she was offered another position in Adult Outreach.
“I was working two part-time jobs here,” she said. She went on to work full-time in Youth Services and later as the library’s full-time circulation manager.
Sarah Wallace said she relies on the advice of some of her more experienced team members to help her navigate the many facets of running a library, including budgets and inventory.
“It’s been a quick learning experience, a lot of thinking on your feet,” she said.
Disseminating up to 2,000 items through the statewide Evergreen system while taking in only about 500 each month, Alexandria is second in the state per capita in circulation, Sarah Wallace said. She hopes to expand the library’s outreach even more into the community through a mobile library and additional programming, including an expansion of computer classes across generations.
“This was my top goal, and I had not intended to achieve said goal so quickly,” she said. “But I plan on staying here a good while.”
Her mother , who is an administrative assistant for the North Madison County Public Library, said she’s not surprised by her daughter’s quick rise through the ranks.
“She always used to tell me she was going to rule the world one library at a time, and that was in middle school,” she said. “If she doesn’t know something, she figures it out, and she’s not afraid to take on responsibilities.”
Technical Services Manager Rachael Neese has known Sarah Wallace since she came to Alexandria four years ago.
“I was very thrilled for her when she was able to become the director," she said. "I think that was the right move for her. I pulled for her the whole way. She had my support 100%. I don’t think there was a better fit for our place.”
Sarah Wallace brings much-needed spunk and youthful energy to the library’s operations, Neese said.
“I feel like she already knows more of the patrons and the collections, so she knows about the people of the town and their wants and can expand on that,” she said. “I believe she is going to take this place and go far.”
Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.
