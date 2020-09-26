ANDERSON – Chandler Jude Moore’s memory is never far from the minds of those who loved him the most.
In 2013, Chandler died in his sleep four days before he was to turn five months old. The cause of death, his family was told, was Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), a condition that claims the lives of an estimated 2,500 babies annually in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Each September, near the anniversary of his death, his family and friends gather for a golf tournament which acts as a fundraiser for SIDS research as well as other initiatives aimed at helping families who have experienced the loss of a child.
“It’s brought our family together, it’s brought our friends together, our community together, so that’s what kind of helps us get through it,” said Jordan Moore, Chandler’s mother.
Even though the coronavirus pandemic prompted organizers to scale back seeking sponsorships and participants for this year’s tournament, nearly 100 people were on hand Saturday at Grandview Golf Course to take part. A total of 18 four-person teams registered for the event, which also included a raffle and other activities.
Family members had considered postponing the tournament, but decided to go ahead with it after receiving dozens of inquiries.
“People kept texting and asking about it, so we said, why not?” said Chandler’s grandmother, Judy Lembcke.
“We wanted to do something to where people would think about Chandler and remember him and his name would be out there every year,” said his aunt, Autumn Pratt. “This is part of giving to our community and that type of thing to where it’s all linked to him, so his memory is alive every year and people talk about him every year and see his face every year.”
Lembcke added that Team CJ, the group formed by friends and family members to bring awareness to SIDS, considers a variety of projects and groups to partner with in order to provide resources for families who are either in crisis or dealing with grief in the wake of losing a child.
“It’s the hardest thing anyone will go through,” Lembcke said, “but there’s a lot of people going through it, and they’re willing to stand by you and help you in whatever way they can.”
