ANDERSON — Three teams with Anderson Invasion Champion Force Cheer came home recently with three national championships.
Two teams won national titles in Myrtle Beach and a third national crown was won in Grand Rapids.
Kaylee Cottrell is the business owner and coach, who creates the cheers and the accompanying music.
“I’ve been coaching the program going on nine years,” Cottrell said. “The cheerleading business has been active for a long time.”
The Anderson facility is a part of a national chain of cheerleading organizations.
Anderson Cyclone won Division 4, Anderson Shock Wave won Division 6 and Bolt won in Division 3 at Champion Force Athletics championships.
Cottrell said there are 13 teams in seven different divisions in Anderson with over 300 children taking part.
“It’s really exciting,” she said. “We love what we do. It’s a passion of mine, giving back to the youth of our community.”
Cottrell said she was a cheerleader at East Side Middle School and Highland High School.
“Nine years ago, they needed a coach back then,” she said. “I checked it out and walked into something I had no idea of. It’s a completely different environment from what I grew up with and fell in love with it.”
Cottrell said the programs over different things for people with varying backgrounds.
“It was really awesome,” she said of winning three national championships. “It was totally unexpected. I thought we had a chance, but with cheerleading you never really know how the cookie is going crumple.”
Cottrell said the three teams put on their best performance of the entire season.
“Our Division 6 team really had to fight for it,” she explained. “They had to perform two times and were in third place after the first day. By day two, they made it to the top.
“For all three teams to win was a shock,” Cottrell said.
Eighty percent of the children participating in the local teams are from the Madison County area, she said.
Cobie Buckingham is the vice president Champion Force Athletics, which is based in Grand Rapids.
“My daughter comes to the Anderson program to take classes,” she said.
Buckingham said she was a gymnast at Ball State University.
“The competition has been around since the 1990s, but really took off in from the sideline cheerleading to competitive cheerleading,” she said. “Now we have our own cheerleaders cheering for our teams.”
Buckingham said it was phenomenal for Anderson to win three national championships.
“Kaylee runs a great program, she’s so organized and creative with her routines,” she said.
Twin sisters Marlie and Morgan Holtzleiter, 16, are juniors at the Daleville High School and are cheerleaders at the school and Anderson Invasion.
“We’ve been cheering for five years,” Marlie said. “After we were in third place after the first day, we weren’t very nervous. I was confident we could finish first.”
Both girls always wanted to be cheerleaders and like meeting new people.
“The hardest part is meeting the new people and the competition,” Morgan said.
They both said Cottrell is an amazing coach and mentor.