Editor's note: The Herald Bulletin originally reported incorrectly that the design quote noted in this article was for a bridge project.
CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield Town Council recently approved a $97,459 design quote for a project on Water Street.
The approved quote came from Commonwealth Engineering and was approved at council's March 14 meeting at Chesterfield Town Hall.
According to the meeting minutes, the funds could be paid via a Community Crossings Grant.
The council’s next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. April 11.