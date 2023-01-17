CHESTERFIELD — It was lights out in most of Chesterfield and parts of Daleville early Monday after a car crash resulted in a downed power line.
Emergency personnel were dispatched at 3:33 a.m. to a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Water Street and Indiana 67.
A Chesterfield police officer found damage consistent with a rollover, as well as downed power lines, on the vehicle. A small fire was found under the vehicle and later extinguished, a news release said.
East Madison Fire Territory personnel later determined the driver and passenger fled before emergency personnel arrived.
Both were eventually found and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Fire personnel stayed at the scene until Indiana Michigan Power arrived to de-energize the lines.
As of 5:36 a.m. Monday, Chesterfield Police Department announced on its Facebook page that power was mostly on.
The crash is being investigated by Madison County Sheriff's Department. The fire territory asks that inquiries be forwarded to the sheriff's department.