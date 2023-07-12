CHESTERFIELD — Street superintendent and building inspector were positions in which Mike Harvey or "Harvey" served the Town of Chesterfield for the past 27 years.
The Town of Chesterfield celebrated Harvey's retirement Tuesday evening after a town council meeting.
"This town board recognizes Mike Harvey, we appreciate everything you've done for the last 27 years for the Town of Chesterfield," said town council president Ed Leonard.
"When you have a problem in the town, you'd call him and he'd take care of it."
During the celebration, Harvey delivered a speech in which he shared memories from his tenure.
He recalled being advised by someone to "be nice," when serving folks in Chesterfield.
"He said, 'you have to understand, if you argue with someone at work, you go to the grocery store that night, you're going to see them or in your case, the Legion, you're going to run into them," Harvey recalled.
Harvey's fellows remembered him as a warm, kind-hearted man, always eager to help.
"He's always happy, I have never seen the man upset in (my) 23 years (as a police officer)," Chesterfield Police Officer Todd Harmeson recalled.
"(I remember) we'd had a bad winter storm and this little lady called and she was homebound, she couldn't get out and plow her driveway or do anything.
"It's against the rules for the town to plow but Mike pulled up his snow plow trucks, stopped, got out of his truck and shoveled a path to her door so that her home health aide could get there to check on her."
Harmeson said he could call Harvey any time of day and he would arrive as quickly as possible.
Harvey told the Herald Bulletin his retirement was bittersweet as it was for undisclosed physical mobility reasons, but he is excited to spend more time with his family.