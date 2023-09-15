CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield residents will be prohibited from having temporary storage units, or "pods," in their yards if a proposed ordinance passes.
"The Town Board has become concerned about the proliferation of temporary storage containers, which are unsightly, unsafe and overall have a negative effect," Clerk-Treasurer Debbie Dunham said, quoting the ordinance during Tuesday's town council meeting.
Three readings are required for passage, per state law. The first two were held during Tuesday's meeting.
Town Council President Ed Leonard said the town has received several complaints about storage units in residents' yards.
As a result, the council looked into the matter and the ordinance was drafted.
"A lot of communities will make ordinances just because of the unattractiveness of putting pods or trailers in the yards when they can build a shed," Leonard said after the meeting.
Such pods are often used for construction projects.
Leonard said per the ordinance, pods will be allowed in yards until construction is complete. Once complete, homeowners will have approximately 30 days to remove a pod.
The ordinance's third reading will take place during the Oct. 10 meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Chesterfield Town Hall.