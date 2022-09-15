CHESTERFIELD — The Town of Chesterfield’s water system is down to a single well. Meghan Pintozzi, an engineer from Commonwealth Engineers, Inc. detailed the most pertinent water system issues.
“The town is currently running off one well, that secondary well …. with the sulfur deposits in the ground water, it is not able to be used right now,” she said during the Sept. 13 Town Council meeting.
She confirmed the town would lose water if the working well failed. She said they’d be looking into adding a well to the system and rehabbing the one already in use.
Treatment systems, she said, are in need of replacing, especially the gas fluorine disinfection system. Pintozzi said not replacing it could prove hazardous to public health, should systems fail.
Other issues include oversized and outdated water mains, a number of inoperable valves, and freezing issues with the water tower.
While reading over a public notice, environmental compliance manager Brady Dryer said the report would accompany the town’s application for USDA funds.
The town has also applied for a grant via State Revolving or SRF funds which, according to the Indiana Finance Authority website, provide low-interest loans for wastewater/water system improvements. Exact amounts are unknown.
“Basically, we’re looking into options for financing the project through both programs. That’d be the entire project, so we’re not really sure how things may or may not separate, we’re trying to make sure we seek and solicit and obtain the best funding package for the town that keeps rates at an optimal level,” Dryer said in a separate interview.
Pintozzi said the water project is estimated at $9.2 million which has prompted her and the town to split the project into two phases. Phase one consists of replacing the wells and constructing a new treatment facility and is estimated at $5 million. She said a second phase could ensue, if financially feasible, which would include water main and piping replacements and other repairs to the distribution system.
Dryer and Pintozzi said the water project is in the planning stage. Town council president Ed Leonard and treasurer-clerk Debbie Dunham signed a resolution to give all needed information for the SRF loan. No further action was taken.
Wastewater Treatment Project
A final payment of $83,086.50 for the town’s wastewater treatment project was approved during the meeting. Dryer said the payment was the town’s last payment to the contractor.
The project consisted of adding phosphorous removal facilities, a requirement for renewing a wastewater permit, as well as replacing the Mounds pump station.
Other business:
An ongoing project to replace the parking lot of near the old gas station, Dunham said, exceeded the bid.
“(When) they tore down the old gas station … they got in the soft area beneath the slab, that slab was about 14 to 15 inches deep. It just kept sinking, they had to dig out about 10 to 12 feet and then they had to go fill and pack it and keep filling it, otherwise the asphalt would collapse,” Leonard explained to the council.
The council unanimously approved $10,000, to pay for the additional work.
The council approved replacing two pieces of equipment for the wastewater treatment plan, costing an estimated $13,000.
A first reading of the annual budget was approved with no discussion.
The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the Chesterfield Town Hall.