CHESTERFIELD — As a young firefighter with the Fishers Fire Department, Jamey Burrows was about to begin a technical rescue class as part of his training on Sept. 11, 2001, when he heard an ominous message over the station’s public address system.
“They said the World Trade Center was on fire,” Burrows recalled. “When I walked into the large training room, they had a big screen (TV) in there, and they’d already turned the channel and had it up, so when I walked in, I saw one of the towers burning. We were all in the classroom watching it when the second plane hit the second tower.”
Burrows, now the chief of the Chesterfield-Union Township Fire Department, said it only took seconds to grasp the gravity of what he was seeing. His fears were realized when the South Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed.
“I remember my captain at the time was in there with us, and he said, ‘Guys, several firefighters just got killed,’” Burrows said.
As younger men and women begin to fill the ranks of firefighters nationwide — and in Madison County — Burrows said it’s important to remind them why their service is important. Talking about the 9/11 attacks is a significant part of that, he added.
“We have some (firefighters) who just came on who are 19, 20 years old,” Burrows said. “They were not born or they were babies at the time, and there were several that were toddlers or were in grade school.
“Everybody knows about it,” he said. “When you come in the fire service, it’s talked about in some of the training, but a lot of times, it’ll just come up in conversations during the day.”
The immediate aftermath of the attacks saw an outpouring of support for first responders like Burrows, who in addition to working in Fishers had joined the Chesterfield-Union Township Fire Department in 1995.
With the country seemingly more politically at odds than ever, he hopes the wave of remembrances on the 20th anniversary of the attacks rekindles a sense of unity that swept the country in the days that followed the attack.
“Hopefully, we take that time to kind of reminisce about what it was like to be an American on Sept. 12,” he said.
