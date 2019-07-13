CHESTERFIELD — A Chesterfield man is accused of molesting an 11-year-old for more than two months.
Jeremy McNett, 42, was charged on Thursday with Level 4 child molesting, fondling or touching with a child under 14.
The girl allegedly told police McNett put his hands down her pants when she lay with him, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Alexander Wanger with the Chesterfield Police Department.
The girl told officers that during her last encounter with McNett, he was touching her for about 20 minutes and "the action ended" when she got up to get a sibling, according to the affidavit.
The girl also told her father that when she showered, McNett told her she could not keep the door shut. When questioned by police, McNett allegedly confirmed what was said, but told police he "does not remember the reason for it," according to the affidavit.
McNett said the girl had become very "clingy" toward him and tried to become more physically affectionate. He told police she tried to kiss him on the mouth, laid on top of him and made inappropriate comments, according to the affidavit.
He said he likes to cuddle with the 11-year-old to show her his love and affection and it is common for them to lay down together with his hands down her pants, according to the affidavit. McNett said he puts his hands down her pants, "but only so that they don't slip," Wanger said in the affidavit.
"When questioned about putting his hands further into her pants, he advised that if he has it was only briefly, but he does not recall that happening," Wanger said in the affidavit. "During the interview he stated multiple times that he realizes his actions were inappropriate now, but didn't think they were at the time."
