ANDERSON — A Chesterfield man died early Tuesday morning after spending about two weeks in critical condition after a two-vehicle accident on Sept. 26 in rural Madison County.
Brian Harney, 49, died at St. Vincent Anderson hospital at about 12:45 a.m., according to Harney's step-son Chad Taylor.
Harney was taken to the hospital with a head injury after the accident that happened at about 5:45 p.m. on County Road 67, just west of the intersection with County Road 500 East.
Harney was riding a motorcycle east on County Road 67 and attempted to turn onto County Road 500 East as a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by Martha Neata-Skehan, 66, Anderson, approached from the rear, according to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
Neata-Skehan was traveling on the right shoulder as she approached the intersection, the release said. The motorcycle attempted to turn as the Rogue continued straight through the intersection on the right shoulder.
Police said the motorcycle collided with the driver’s side of the Rogue as it turned.
Neata-Skehan was uninjured, according to police.
