ANDERSON — A Chesterfield man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle accident Sunday in rural Madison County.
Brian Harndy, 49, was transported to St. Vincent Anderson hospital with a head injury and remained unconscious Monday morning.
The accident happened about 5:45 p.m. Sunday on County Road 67, just west of the intersection with County Road 500 East, according to a news release from Maj. Joey Cole of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
Here are other details of the accident, according to the news release:
Harndy was riding a motorcycle east on County Road 67 and attempted to turn onto County Road 500 East as a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by Martha Neata-Skehan, 66, Anderson, approached from the rear.
Neata-Skehan was traveling on the right shoulder as she approached the intersection. The motorcycle attempted to turn as the Rogue continued straight through the intersection on the right shoulder.
The motorcycle collided with the driver’s side of the Rogue as it turned.
Neata-Skehan was uninjured, according to police.
