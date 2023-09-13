CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield Town Council unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday, establishing a fund for a Safe Haven Baby Box, a means by which infants may be safely surrendered and taken to the proper authorities.
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are designed to prevent abandonments that do not adhere to Safe Haven laws, according to the Safe Haven Baby Box website.
Indiana's Safe Haven Law allows parents to surrender infants anonymously without fear of prosecution.
"As long as there are no signs of intentional abuse on the baby, no information is required of the person leaving the baby," according to the Indiana Department of Child Protective Services website.
"Once the baby is examined and given medical treatment (if needed), the Indiana Department of Child Services will take the baby into custody through Child Protective Services where it will be placed with a caregiver."
The Chesterfield fire station could be the fourth baby box location in Madison County —there are Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Pendleton, Edgewood and Elwood fire stations.
Clerk-Treasurer Debbie Dunham said the box will be managed by members of the East Madison Fire Protection Territory in Chesterfield. It is estimated to cost $21,000.
The project came about after Chesterfield received a $10,000 federal reimbursement grant for the project. The remainder will likely be covered by donations.
Dunham credited the local fire department, saying they played a major role in helping to obtain the grant.
Prior to Tuesday's council meeting, Dunham received several donations for the baby box, including one for about $2,000.
Town Council president Ed Leonard after the meeting commended Dunham for her hard work with this project.
"It's in the infancy stages, no pun intended, but any time that you can do anything that you can to save a life, help a child, or help anybody, I think it's a big thing," Leonard said, explaining what the baby box means to the town.
"We have a great fire department, good township, I think they'll handle it just fine and it'll be very professionally done."
Installing the box will be half the battle. Leonard said officials will need to hash out a protocol for dealing with surrendered babies.
"Once a baby box is built and functioning, then between the town's services, there will have to meetings to discuss how we're going to handle this," he said.
Donations may be brought to Chesterfield Town Hall. Checks should be made out to "Safe Haven Baby Box."