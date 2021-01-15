CHESTERFIELD — The town council approved a letter of intent during Tuesday's meeting as part of its application for a Community Crossings grant.
The grant will be used for paving County Road 67 through town from Water Street east to the edge of town near the Interstate 69 exit.
The letter informs the state that the town has the required 25% matching funds.
The project is expected to cost $915,000. The town was able to secure $189,000 from the county to go toward its 25% match, Clerk-Treasurer Deborah Dunham said.
In other business, Ed Leonard was reelected council president and Buddy Patterson will serve as vice president.
A contract for prevailing wage monitoring was approved for the wastewater project.
Wage monitoring is required for projects financed with a State Revolving Fund Loan, and the cost of the monitoring was included in the project's financing.
The town's IT contract was renewed and Baker Tilly was kept on retainer to help tackle expected budgeting challenges.
The council also approved the purchase of a sewer line camera and improvements to the jetter used for drain cleaning.
Council member Jeri Adams, who is also on the festival committee, commented on all the events that were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
"When you don't have it, you're really reminded to appreciate it," Adams said. "We're looking forward to this next year and having those activities again."
Jack Taylor encouraged everyone to attend upcoming fire territory meetings to learn about how the town will be affected if the territory is formed.
