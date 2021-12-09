CHESTERFIELD — The town of Chesterfield received $157,000 from the Madison County Council to repair a bridge in town on Plum St.
This money will help with the start-up costs associated with getting the bridge repaired.
"Our engineers looked at the structure and determined that the structure needs replaced," said Perry Knox, with SJCA Engineering.
It will take approximately 12 to 18 months to get the permitting for the bridge done.
After permitting, the town will apply for a Community Crossing Matching Grant for construction. The town hopes to apply for this grant in 2024 and begin construction in 2025.
The council also:
• Approved year-end bonuses for all town employees. All full-time employees will receive a $350 bonus and part-time employees will receive a $175 bonus. Bonuses will be paid out by the end of the year. Additionally, all employees will receive a $1,350 bonus in January.
• Approved an ordinance fixing salaries, paid vacations, paid holidays for all town employees for 2022. Everything stayed the same, except for the addition of the bonuses mentioned above.
• Approved spending $301,435 for the town's wastewater plant.
• Approved spending $6,000 to install key fobs in some offices in town hall and the police department. Additionally, the camera in the police department's interview room will be replaced, with an additional camera being added to the evidence room.
• Appointed Mike Harvey as acting foreman of the maintenance department.
The town will host Christmas with Santa on Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
