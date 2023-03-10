ANDERSON — Madison County’s year-long bicentennial celebration is in many ways about sharing stories, according to officials with the county’s Bicentennial Committee.
“I think in every corner of Madison County, there’s a story to be told,” said committee chair Tim Lanane. ”Many times, it’s the people right there in those neighborhoods that really know that deep history.”
One of the first events designed to share some of those stories will take place Saturday, when Chesterfield hosts a bicentennial celebration that will coincide with the 165th anniversary of the town’s founding.
Officials have assembled memorabilia that will be on display at Millcreek Civic Center, and they’ve invited descendants of Union Township’s founding families to share memories and greet those who attend. Members of the Bronnenberg, Makepeace and Dilts families are expected to be on hand.
A presentation from Madison County historian Stephen Jackson is also planned.
“I think as we age, we appreciate the heritage, the history of our community more,” said Debbie Dunham, clerk-treasurer for the Town of Chesterfield.
The town’s celebration is one of the first responses to the Bicentennial Committee’s efforts to encourage communities to consider hosting events tailored to their own unique histories.
“What we’ve done as part of the overall structure of the bicentennial is we’ve reached out to the local communities to see if they would like to have a bicentennial event or project that’s focused on their part of the county,” Lanane said. “Union Township and Chesterfield have taken us up on that.”
The celebration, which will also include a light brunch, is planned from 10 a.m. to noon.