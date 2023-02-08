CHESTERFIELD — A fire displaced a local woman and her dog Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported.
East Madison Fire Territory Engine 54 was dispatched at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday to a residential fire in the 300 block of Avalon Lane.
First responders saw heavy fire and smoke from the front window when they arrived, according to a news release.
By 10:57 a.m., East Madison and crews from surrounding communities had contained the fire.
Damage was confined to the front part of the home, though the rest was damaged by smoke and water.
The American Red Cross was called to assist the woman and dog. Both left the house at the time of the fire.
The woman credits her dog for alerting her to the situation.
Chesterfield Police Officer Derek Wyatt, who was patrolling the area, heard the woman yelling and called in the fire.
The fire is believed to be electrical in nature.
Anderson Fire
Anderson Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire in the 2300 block of Walnut Street at 12:38 a.m. Tuesday.
Chief Dave Cravens said there was heavy smoke, and power lines were down, when firefighters arrived.
They paused their efforts until power was disconnected.
A resident was reportedly inside the home, but firefighters found no one there.
Cravens described the house as fully engulfed and said firefighters were there for two hours. Red Cross was called to assist the resident.
The house was considered a total loss, with damages estimated at $60,000.