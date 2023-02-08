Firefighters check an area

Firefighters check the area to make sure a fire has been extinguished. East Madison Fire Territory and some mutual aid partners were called to a fire in the 600 block of Avalon Lane on Wednesday morning in Chesterfield.

CHESTERFIELD — A fire displaced a local woman and her dog Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported.

East Madison Fire Territory Engine 54 was dispatched at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday to a residential fire in the 300 block of Avalon Lane.

First responders saw heavy fire and smoke from the front window when they arrived, according to a news release.

Putting out the fire

Firefighters work to extinguish all smoldering debris after putting out a house fire. East Madison Fire Territory and some mutual aid partners were called Wednesday morning to the fire in the 600 block of Avalon Lane in Chesterfield.

By 10:57 a.m., East Madison and crews from surrounding communities had contained the fire.

Damage was confined to the front part of the home, though the rest was damaged by smoke and water.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the woman and dog. Both left the house at the time of the fire.

The woman credits her dog for alerting her to the situation.

Chesterfield Police Officer Derek Wyatt, who was patrolling the area, heard the woman yelling and called in the fire.

The fire is believed to be electrical in nature.

Fireman walks into fire scene

Members of East Madison Fire Territory and several mutual aid partners were called to a fire in Chesterfield's 300 block of Avalon Lane on Wednesday morning.

Anderson Fire

Anderson Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire in the 2300 block of Walnut Street at 12:38 a.m. Tuesday.

Chief Dave Cravens said there was heavy smoke, and power lines were down, when firefighters arrived.

They paused their efforts until power was disconnected.

A resident was reportedly inside the home, but firefighters found no one there.

Cravens described the house as fully engulfed and said firefighters were there for two hours. Red Cross was called to assist the resident.

The house was considered a total loss, with damages estimated at $60,000.

Follow Caleb Amick on Twitter @AmickCaleb. Contact him at caleb.amick@heraldbulletin.com or 765-648-4254.

Tags

Trending Video