EDGEWOOD — One case involving child abuse is too many.
As he provided updates on efforts to prosecute about 70 cases involving child molesting now pending in Madison Circuit Court Division 2, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna said that belief underlies every decision he and his colleagues make when it comes to adjudicating such cases.
“We have no greater duty than to provide protection for our children,” Hanna told an audience gathered Tuesday at the Noon Exchange Club’s monthly luncheon. The occasion served as a kickoff for the organization’s annual series of April activities designed to spotlight National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Hanna said that although case filings have declined over the last two years — in part because many children switched to e-learning and thus may not have disclosed abuse to trusted teachers or counselors — the county still has a comparatively high number of molestation cases. He offered two reasons.
“One, I think it’s partially (because) that kind of conduct is … frequent here in Madison County,” he said, “but I also believe that it’s because we’ve created an environment that’s very receptive to victims.”
He cited the county’s Kids Talk program, where children can report physical or sexual abuse in a comfortable environment, as well as a newly formed special victims unit, as examples of initiatives that are increasing reporting numbers.
“We’re taking a lot of big steps forward in that regard,” Hanna said. “For the past several years, we’ve created an environment, a way for victims to come forward and for these cases to be investigated quickly and thoroughly, and it leads to more criminal charges.”
Hanna acknowledged that many child molesting cases also involve drug use, which child wellness advocates say is a persistent problem that must be meaningfully addressed as well. Those crimes, they add, frequently take place in circumstances involving financial and vocational hardship.
“The two things that we see the most are the substance abuse, definitely, and also just the extreme poverty,” said Megan Wills, director of prevention and community-based services at The Children’s Bureau, a private nonprofit child and family services agency with locations in Anderson and nine other Indiana cities.
“Some of the houses we’re going into, my staff have seen rough houses, but some of these are just unlivable conditions. I know that DCS (Indiana Department of Child Services) is definitely taking a stance on this as well, trying with prevention programs to get in and help clean those houses up. Those are the two things that we see the most common.”
Hanna said the prosecutor’s office has made great strides forward in its effort to prosecute a sizable backlog of child molesting cases that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. Prosecutor Rodney Cummings hired six new deputy prosecutors last year, bringing the total in the office to 20.
“It’s kind of hard to measure,” he said, “but I think we’ve put in a lot of work in making this a conducive environment for victims to come forward.”