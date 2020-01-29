ANDERSON — No one can say with certainty what abuses 18-month-old Harlan Haines endured in the days, hours and minutes before he was taken to the hospital on Feb. 23, 2018.
His injuries, however, show he suffered before his death, authorities say.
Harlan was one of five children who died from abuse or neglect in Madison County in 2018, making it the county with the second most child abuse and neglect deaths in the state that year.
Three of the children, all under the age of two, died from abuse and two other children died from neglect, according to the Indiana Department of Child Services.
Madison County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Steve Koester said child abuse in Madison County has reached “epidemic proportions.”
Koester said risk factors of children who are abused and neglected need to be identified and more needs to be done to keep them safe.
“I think we need to start erring on the side of protecting the child rather than erring on the side of, if it’s not overwhelming that something is going on, then we will let it go,” he said. “The state is being too cautious about when they are doing something when I think we should be doing something first and making sure the child is safe.”
Photos of Harlan, gathered by police as evidence, show bruising and injuries in various stages of healing the morning he was brought to the emergency room of Community Hospital Anderson.
The toddler had scabbed-over cuts and scratches on his face and feet and there was a perfectly formed blister between Harlan’s shoulder blades — a blister doctors said was consistent with someone holding a cigarette to the child’s skin.
Medical staff described Harlan as pale, cold, bruised, limp and already dead when he was brought to them by his mother’s boyfriend, Dylan Tate. Tate was convicted of Harlan’s murder in 2019.
His mother, Jennifer Harris, is charged with Level 1 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in the death and Level 5 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury. Testimony in her trial began on Monday.
In addition to Harlan’s injuries, a doctor found a paper towel in his throat. They were able to restart his heart, but Harlan was declared brain dead and died two days later.
Two other children under the age of 2 who died in 2018 from abuse were Paisley Hudson and Ryder Stephen, each 23 months old.
Paisley died on July 28 from a blow to her head and two lacerations to her liver that caused internal bleeding. Ryder died on Oct. 29 after being found unconscious in a baby bath seat.
Like Harlan, Paisley and Ryder both had injuries that were in various stages of healing before their death.
“If you look at the ones killed and the three babies murdered, they all had risk factors that someone should have identified and seen,” Koester said. “Those children probably should not have been in the situation they were in.”
He said in Indiana, everyone has a responsibility to report abuse or neglect.
“If it’s not reported at all, there is nothing that can be done,” he said. “It’s not just you report it because something has been done; if you suspect something is happening, it has to be reported.”
Across the state, 22 children died from abuse and 43 died from neglect in 2018, according to the 2018 Annual Report of Child Abuse & Neglect Fatalities in Indiana.
Of the 22 children who died from abuse, eight were under one year of age and six were a year old. There were exactly 11 females who died and 11 males. Most of the children — 15 of the 22 — were white, five were black and two were multiracial, according to the report.
The annual report outlines the type of abuse the children suffered before their death, including head trauma, being beaten or kicked, bit, sustaining gunshot wounds, strangulation, had a hand over their mouth and neck. One child was thrown onto a hard surface.
There were 18 children under one year of age who died from neglect. Of the 43 neglect deaths, 23 of the children were male and 20 were female. Thirty of the children were white, 10 were black and three were multiracial, according to the report.
Primary causes of death in the neglect cases were asphyxia, drowning, exposure, a fall or being crushed, fire, burns or electrocution, malnutrition and dehydration, motor vehicle or other transportation, infection, other medical condition, poisoning, overdose or acute intoxication and weapons.
Koester said the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office is working with DCS at the state and local levels with training and identifying what is evidence and what is not.
“I don’t think a lot of the case workers know what evidence is,” he said. “Evidence can just be a child saying they were abused. That’s evidence. It’s looking at all of the circumstances surrounding what happened and coming to a conclusion.”
Koester said there a lot of instances where a child will say something happened to them, but the person who has harmed the child will say it didn’t happen and case workers will stop looking into the allegations.
He said abuse is not something children generally fabricate but if they are, “it’s usually pretty easy to figure that out with a little bit of an investigation.”
“We have to start putting a priority on protecting the children,” Koester said. “All the way from the front lines to the court system. Everyone has to work together.
“If there is a failure in any part of it, that is how these children are getting hurt or in some cases — as we have seen, the tragedy of being killed.”
